From here;

(16) Breaking911 on X: “BREAKING: Increased vessel traffic is moving through the Strait of Hormuz today. https://t.co/MLbqIJdRwz” / X

h/t CITIZEN FREE PRESS

There are probably better web sites and twitter feeds for information on traffic.

Please take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested.

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here:

https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan