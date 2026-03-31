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Markker's avatar
Markker
7m

Here's an interesting post. https://substack.com/@unshadowed/note/c-236017874?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=6bpc2 Waiting for the highest bid!

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Dr. K's avatar
Dr. K
3h

Peter, I think you meant "no better"...

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