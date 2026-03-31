Visual representation of oil tankers and container ships moving through the Straits of Hormuz – check out the twitter comments – US stocks up around -4-6 per cent
peace in our time?
From here;
(16) Breaking911 on X: “BREAKING: Increased vessel traffic is moving through the Strait of Hormuz today. https://t.co/MLbqIJdRwz” / X
There are probably better web sites and twitter feeds for information on traffic.
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Here's an interesting post. https://substack.com/@unshadowed/note/c-236017874?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=6bpc2 Waiting for the highest bid!
Peter, I think you meant "no better"...