UK power consumption and prices set to “spike” even more- ”– lessons from the US?

From here:

Electricity bills in states with the most data centers are surging

And here:

‘A Sharp Escalation’: Americans Starting To Revolt Against Data Centers | ZeroHedge

“The reasons for price increases are often complex and vary by region. But in at least three states with high concentrations of data centers, electric bills climbed much faster than the national average during that period. Prices, for example, surged by 13% in Virginia, 16% in Illinois and 12% in Ohio.

“Virginia has the highest concentration of data centers in the world. Democrat Abigail Spanberger won the state’s recent governor’s race in a landslide by campaigning on cost of living. Spanberger put at least part of the blame for rising electricity prices on data centers, promising to make tech companies “pay their own way and their fair share” of the escalating costs.”

“A new report released this week by Data Center Watch, a project of AI-security firm 10a Labs, suggests that people are rapidly getting pissed about data centers. The project catalogs community-level opposition across the country using public sources such as news reports, legal filings, and social media. Its latest findings show that between March and June of 2025, local resistance either blocked or delayed $98 billion in data-center projects - surpassing the $64 billion tracked in the project’s first report, which covered May 2024 through March 2025.

The UK already has the most expensive energy prices in the western world and is seeking to build out such data centers to cater for AI.

These data centers will compete with and drain energy available to/from households.

Data centers and households need reliable power – power that renewables are incapable of providing. – it already has to entirely duplicate th existing grid.

Editing “UK has to maintain two power grids capable of supplying its needs – one for renewables – and the 100% back up grid AND IMPORTS required when it doesn’t” - Substack

Electricity prices will need to increase by another 20% to handle even one or two data centers - consumers v tech demands:

A little more context:

An independent energy expert explains how the UK’s “Net Zero” strategy will result in blackouts by 2030 – how the solution is nuclear and how natural gas could have reduced bills for decades

Trump brings new masters of the universe to bail out the UK, it comes with a price, ‘Abandon Net 0’

Onwards!!!

