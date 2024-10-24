Walz stated that Trump lost the most manufacturing jobs of any President in American history.

Well, it turns out that was a bare faced lie and easily disproven. Seriously, this is how the libtard demoNrat wannabes act – they just make shit up!

CNN – yeah, I know, right! – fact checked Walz and found that he lied.

It is true that Trump lost around 178,000 manufacturing jobs during his tenure (according to CNN), BUT, before the C19 scamdemic (initiated by the Democratic Party and the “blob” that includes the intel community, Fauci and Collins et al) Trump had actually CREATED around 414,000 jobs (according to CNN).

Check out the first clip here.

Walz Caught In Another Whopper About Trump - CNN Schools Him- Imagine That!

As the patriot article put it:

“However, CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale quickly called him out for this false statement.

“It’s not true that the Trump presidency lost more manufacturing jobs than any other presidency,” Dale told host Kate Bolduan on “CNN News Central.” “Under George W. Bush, there were about 4.5 million manufacturing jobs lost. Under Trump, it was about 178,000. But there are also more manufacturing jobs lost than under Trump: under Eisenhower, under Ford, under Reagan. So, Trump does not have the record.”

Dale also pointed out that the job losses under Trump were primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected job numbers across all industries. Before the pandemic, the manufacturing sector actually saw a gain of 414,000 jobs under Trump’s administration.”

Imagine having someone like that as VPOTUS – the imagine the judgement of a POTUS that would pick such a blatant liar as VP. Hopefully this will promote more fact checks by outlets like CNN on every lie uttered by Harris/Walz,

Maybe someone should start a website with clip sf the crap they come out with ad the actual facts. It would be a large list!

