For those interested in how the US Navy takes care of business in the Middle East, here’s a 19-minute video that will no doubt interest the Iranians and Russians:

Houthis ATTACK the Wrong U.S. Fighter Jet – Then THIS Happened…

Brutally efficient.

Please take a subscription to gain access to the thousands of hours of research that go into producing these SubStack articles - or make a donation of $3 bucks or more for a ko-fi here:

(8) Ko-fi.com - Your Ko-fi

Onwards!!!