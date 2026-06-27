First wind turbine fails from Brave AI:

“Wind turbines operate within three critical wind speed thresholds: cut-in, rated, and cut-out speeds.

Cut-in speed : The minimum wind required to start generating power, typically 3 to 9 mph (1.3 to 4 m/s).

Rated speed : The wind speed where the turbine reaches maximum output, usually between 11 to 35 mph (5 to 16 m/s).

Cut-out speed: The safety limit where turbines shut down to prevent damage, generally 50 to 65 mph (22 to 29 m/s).

Efficiency is also governed by the Betz Limit, which sets the theoretical maximum efficiency at 59.3%, meaning no turbine can convert more than this fraction of wind kinetic energy into electricity.

Now solar panels, again from Brave AI

“During the record-breaking heatwave in June 2026, solar power output in the UK dropped significantly because high temperatures reduced panel efficiency, forcing the National Energy System Operator (Neso) to urgently import electricity from the EU to avoid power shortages.

Solar Efficiency Drop : Solar panels became less efficient as temperatures soared to 36°C , with efficiency dropping by 0.3% to 0.5% for every degree above 25°C .

Emergency Imports : Neso secured 2.3 gigawatts (GW) of emergency imports from the Continent by begging the EU to lift trading limits, compared to a standard limit of 1.5 GW .

Grid Impact: By Wednesday morning, solar supplied less than 10% of Britain’s power, while gas generation jumped to more than 17 GW to meet high demand from air conditioning.

This situation contrasted with early 2025, when the UK’s sunniest spring on record led to a 42% surge in solar generation (7.6 terawatt hours in the first five months), which actually reduced the need for gas imports by avoiding approximately £600 million in costs.

“The recent emergency import of electricity from the EU cost the UK approximately £11 million for a single evening during the June 2026 heatwave.

This expense resulted from the UK paying nearly £1,400 per megawatt hour, which was roughly 15 to 17 times the normal wholesale price. The National Energy System Operator (Neso) secured these supplies after domestic generation from solar and gas plants fell short of demand, requiring special permission from the EU to complete the transaction.

The ‘UK did not pay for the emergency electricity – UK consumers paid (mostly foreign owned) energy companies).

One thing is for sure, there will be no clear accounting of the cost to uk Household budgets that would be ’anti-socialist!’!

Instead Labour will continue to roll out horribly expensive wind and solar, whilst shutting down cheaper and more reliable fossil fuels.

(100) We’re Winning the War on the Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE)

Debunking The Myth of Expensive Coal Plants

“… In a report on the Virginia Clean Economy Act, we began incorporating backup energy costs directly into wind and solar LCOEs through battery storage, thanks to Brent Bennett giving us access to our first hourly generation model. We also included transmission costs, utility profits, property taxes, and other costs that traditional LCOE analyses typically ignored.”

The UK Labour party can continue to behave like a Chimps tea party (or mad hatter’s?) or it can change course and align with the economic realities associated with renewables and a failing EU

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