Long term UK interest rates are at 5%, debt interest of GDP of 3 trillion is around 150-175 billion pounds per annum which can only be reduced it the government runs a surplus. Labour, the Tories and reform each talk about welfare cuts of around 50 billion but these will be woefully inadequate in the necessary task of running a surplus. The French government has recently collapsed again and is also talking about welfare cuts of 50 billion euros. There are two major issues which aren’t being addressed, 1 being defence spending from 2% to 5% of GDP as per trumps instructions which is an increase in spending of 75 Billion pounds per annum for the UK (3 quarters of 1 trillion pounds over 10 years, the UK GDP is 3 Trillion pounds which will increase the spending from 75 Billion to 150 Billion). 2 being the housing crisis, labour thinks that building 13 new cities is the answer and plans to build 300,000 over the life of the parliament but have missed a year so call it 1 million houses over the next 3 years. This is housing for 3 million people. Each house will cost around 275,000 pounds making a total cost of 375 Billion, which can be recouped if they were to sell them. To highlight the dis-function of the political parties was the key part of the Tories leaders address announcing the abolition of stamp duty on first home buyers, at a time where labour wants to build these new homes. Why would you buy a new home if the Tories are elected in 2029 when they have plans to decrease housing costs by 4%.

Similarly at a time where legal and illegal migration are at crisis levels the labour government has announced the freedom of movement of youth between Europe and the UK. Both Europe and the UK have record levels of youth unemployment, so much for Brexit which wanted to band the freedom of movement of European citizens into the UK and control the UK boarders. UK youth can live, work and play and vise versa. (farcical)

Lastly, the labour party led by Starmer and advised by Blair is seeking the introduction of a vaccine passport called a digital national ID and the EU has just brought in biometric data for travel within Europe of facial rec. and finger prints which will all be held on a data base in a centralised location. National socialism rears its ugly head again the European union of socialist republic.

Peter Halligan.