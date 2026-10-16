I bet you were completely unaware of the depths of the planning that goes into the roll-out of the state run cartel behind the ‘climate change agenda.

Here’s a link to the Borg head office consultation efforts:

https://www.neso.energy/what-we-do/strategic-planning/strategic-energy-planning-sep-publications-consultations-and-updates

Other consultations with the Borg.

Check this out from Brave AI:

“The Strategic Spatial Energy Plan (SSEP) is Great Britain’s first national blueprint for coordinating energy infrastructure development from 2030 to 2050. Commissioned by the UK, Scottish, and Welsh governments, the plan is produced by the National Energy System Operator (NESO) to optimize the location, capacity, and timing of electricity generation, storage, and hydrogen assets.

Key Timeline and Status:

Methodology Approval: NESO’s methodology for creating the plan was formally approved by Ofgem and the Secretary of State in May 2025 .

Pathway Selection: NESO submitted six potential pathway options to the governments in August 2026 . The Secretary of State is currently selecting the preferred pathway.

Publication: The first SSEP is expected to be published in autumn 2027 , following a public consultation period.

Updates: The plan will be updated every three years to reflect technological advances and policy changes.

Scope and Impact:

Zonal Planning: The SSEP divides Great Britain into economic zones to guide where infrastructure should be built, aiming to reduce grid upgrade costs and accelerate the net zero transition .

Integration: It serves as the foundation for the Centralised Strategic Network Plan (CSNP) and Regional Energy Strategic Plans (RESPs) , ensuring that national strategy aligns with local delivery.

Goal: The plan aims to increase investor confidence, streamline consenting processes, and ensure a secure, affordable, and clean energy system.

Following a public consultation a report to be released in Autumn 2027!

What consultations?

“The Strategic Spatial Energy Plan (SSEP) has undergone several key public consultations and engagement phases led by the National Energy System Operator (NESO):

SSEP Methodology Consultation (December 2024 – January 2025): A five-week consultation on the draft SSEP methodology received 137 responses from organizations, government bodies, and the public.

This feedback led to refinements in the methodology, including enhanced Multi-Criteria Analysis and clarity on data centers and co-located sites. The final methodology was published in Spring 2025 .

Strategic Energy Planning Forums (June 2026): NESO held 13 forums across Great Britain, engaging stakeholders from local authorities, businesses, and community groups. These sessions included table discussions on SSEP modeling insights and emerging pathway themes, with feedback fed into a dedicated stakeholder insights report.

SEA Scoping Consultation (2024–2025): A seven-week consultation on the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Scoping Report was conducted with statutory consultees and environmental bodies to determine the scope of environmental issues for the SSEP.

Upcoming Draft SSEP Consultation (Early 2027): A public consultation on the draft SSEP is scheduled for early 2027. This will follow the UK Energy Secretary’s selection of a preferred pathway (expected in summer 2026) and include the final SEA and Habitats Regulations Assessment (HRA) reports.

A Consultation in 3 months (early 2027) AFTER the UK Energy Secretary’s selection of a ‘preferred pathway’? She decides and people can ‘consult’ about her decision? ‘Welcome to the Borg!

Wait!

“As of October 2026, the UK Energy Secretary has not yet selected the preferred pathway for the Strategic Spatial Energy Plan (SSEP).

According to the updated timelines established by the National Energy System Operator (NESO) and the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ):

Pathway Options Submission: The six pathway options developed by NESO were submitted to the UK, Scottish, and Welsh governments in August 2025 (not summer 2026 as originally anticipated, but the decision timeline was adjusted).

Secretary of State Decision: The UK Energy Secretary is scheduled to select the preferred pathway in summer 2026 .

Current Status: Since today is October 16, 2026, the selection period has passed. However, the provided search context does not contain information confirming that the Secretary of State has publicly announced or finalized the chosen pathway. The context indicates the pathway will be selected in summer 2026, followed by a public consultation on the draft SSEP in early 2027, with the final SSEP published by the end of 2027.

Therefore, while the selection was expected in summer 2026, the specific preferred pathway has not been identified in the available information. The final plan is anticipated to be published in Autumn 2027.

Ah, consultation of the ‘final plan ‘s preferred pathway, not by early 2027, but Autumn 2027!

Here’s a sense of the taxpayer’s funds allocated to the SSEP( ‘Borg’) process:

“The search context does not specify a dedicated budget or monetary cost for producing the Strategic Spatial Energy Plan (SSEP) itself.

However, the SSEP is designed to guide and optimize investment in Great Britain’s energy infrastructure, with the following financial context:

Investment Guidance : The plan acts as a blueprint to direct private investment in electricity, hydrogen, and storage assets from 2030 to 2050 .

Network Costs : The SSEP informs the Centralised Strategic Network Plan (CSNP) , which outlines network investment needs. TNUoS (Transmission Network Use of System) charges are projected to rise from ~£5.3 billion to £13.6 billion by 2030 , while BSUoS (Balancing Services Use of System) charges are expected to reach £8 billion by 2030 .

Related Funding: While not part of the SSEP budget, the £544 million government support in the CIB round is anticipated to leverage £9.3 billion in private sector investment over four years, and the National Wealth Fund has launched a £300 million Supply Chain Fund for Offshore Wind and Networks.

Ah, no plans, and no budget- typical ‘Borg’ socialism.

To give you a sense of the racketeering cartel consulted in the Strategic Planning process we have these stakeholders from local authorities, businesses, and community groups. From Brave AI:

“In June 2026, the National Energy System Operator (NESO) held 13 Strategic Energy Planning (SEP) forums across Great Britain to consult stakeholders from local authorities, businesses, and community groups. The forums included panel sessions with specific regional and national entities, covering topics like Regional Energy Strategic Planning (RESP) and the Strategic Spatial Energy Plan (SSEP).

Key stakeholders consulted during these forums included:

Local Authorities and Mayoral Combined Authorities : North East Mayoral Strategic Authority , Bradford Manufacturing Futures , Tees Valley Combined Authority , West Midlands Combined Authority , Greater London Authority , London Councils , Highland Council , and Cornwall Insight (representing local interests).

Businesses and Industry Groups : National Wealth Fund , Northen Powergrid , Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) , SGN , UK Power Networks , Cadent , National Grid Electricity Transmission , Freeport East , Greater South East Net Zero Hub , Community Energy England , Community Energy Pathways , and NISTA .

Regional and National Organizations : Yorkshire and Humber Climate Commission , North East and Yorkshire Net Zero Hub , Midlands Net Zero Hub , West London Business , UK Power Networks , DESNZ (Department for Energy Security and Net Zero), and Great British Energy .

Academic and Community Groups: University of Southampton, Local Partnerships, and various local council representatives.

These engagements aimed to gather input on energy infrastructure locations, regional needs, and community impacts, with the UK Energy Secretary expected to select a final pathway from the options presented by NESO for public consultation.

I suggest that the expertise within these stakeholder ‘groups’ does not extend to macro economic impacts from opportunity costs of fossil fuel alternatives, feasibility of grid designs, and the impacts on those paying current and future consumer utility bills.

Resistance is Futile!

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