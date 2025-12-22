From here:

Residents furious as migrants to be moved into refurbished flats

There are no details of the cost of the refurbishment or the number of migrants being resettled in the town that (currently) has of a little over 50,000 people.

No consultation with locals – the government arbitrarily decides to refurbish the block – ( who authorised the cheque?) then plant maybe 500-1,000 immigrants In the refurbished block.

“Professor Jane Holder, a migration expert at the University of Sussex, says: “It’s important to remember that asylum seekers are entitled to accommodation under UK and international law. At the same time, local communities feel squeezed by housing pressures. The key is joined-up planning — involving local authorities, central government and the communities themselves in decisions that affect everyone.”

ENTITLED???!! What about the Welsh people who have been on council waiting lists for years or whose council houses need refurbishing and repaIr???!!!

“As of April 2025, 94,000 households across Wales are waiting for a social home, according to Shelter Cymru, which also noted that this number represents a critical shortage of social housing.”

“ The Welsh Government has a target to deliver 20,000 new low carbon social homes by the end of 2026, but as of March 2024, it was less than halfway toward meeting that goal.”

“low carbon social homes – ugh! All BS.

The key point here is – a decision was made by a government official or junior/ DEI hire civil servant to buy the block and refurbish it – BY WHO? – UNDER WHOSE Authority from what budget – why cant we see it AND VOTE ON IT?

What is the total budget that taxpayers are on the hook for? Is there a plan to spend dollops of £20-50 million per 2,000 to 5,000 legal or illegal immigrants? – at the expense and on-going suffering of lcal residents across the country who have been on waiting lists for year(s)? what about their human rights or don’t they have any? – (government a$$holes!

“Statistics show that thousands of properties across the UK have been leased or purchased to house asylum seekers, leading to public debate about priorities for local communities. Some residents argue that Britons on housing waiting lists should come first, while others point out that legal protections govern the treatment of asylum seekers and that humanitarian needs cannot be disregarded.”

“For now, the planned accommodation in Barry is expected to go ahead, with migrants moving in over the coming weeks as refurbishment work is completed. Local meetings and forums have been scheduled to address residents’ questions and outline support services.”

