Are they planning a false flag event in London?

Interesting perspectives. Here’s what Brave AI has to say about the surveillance cameras in London.

“Based on the search results, it appears that some London webcams may not be functioning as intended. Here are some key points:

1. TfL Traffic Camera feeds: According to a Reddit post from September 2024, the TfL (Transport for London) traffic camera feeds have been disabled due to an ongoing IT issue. It’s unclear when they will be restored. 2. Pre-recorded footage: Many London webcams, including those on Webcamgalore, seem to be streaming pre-recorded footage rather than live feeds. This has been reported by users in various online forums and discussions. 3. Some webcams still working: However, a Reddit user from April 2020 shared a YouTube channel with a live webcam feed from a personal setup. This suggests that at least one webcam is still operational. 4. IT issues and cyber attacks: There have been reports of London webcams being affected by IT issues and cyber attacks, which may have contributed to their malfunctioning or being taken offline.

My mind foes back to this:

· “Hundreds of ULEZ cameras have been vandalized or stolen between April and mid-August 2023, with unofficial data suggesting almost 500 cameras could have been affected. · Many of the targeted cameras were located in London’s southeast, particularly in districts such as Sydenham, Sidcup, Bromley, and Orpington.

I am wondering if some “savvy hacker” has not come up with a more permanent solution to the maniacal scheme to police ULEZ – but I am open-minded!

The video then goes o to discuss possible false flags intended to provoke all-out war between Russia and NATO, that will, inevitably, bring the BRICS into a global theatre of war – one way or another.

Ukraine is yet another sign of the west being outgunned and outclassed.

NATO has published plans to invade Ukraine with 100,000 troops – Britain gets to invade Kiev, the Germans get the “eastern front”, France the Kursk region.

Not content with the deaths of perhaps, close to a million Ukrainian men, NATO wants to kill its own people in an unwinnable war. Ukraine is about to lower the age of conscription from 26 to 18 to get more cannon fodder.

Russia in the meanwhile has destroyed the HIMARS systems that launched the ATACMS missiles deep into the Russian heartland and is now hunting and killing NATO “advisers”, wherever they exist – including US operatives embedded with Ukrainian intelligence and also French operatives in Odessa.

NATO is outmatched and no amount of money or “boots on the ground” can prevent the complete defeat of Ukraine on that ground.

Russia has no basis to trust anything that NATO promises, especially the US, says about “peace” or a “pause” since NATO has reneged on every agreement it has made with Russia to safeguard Russia’s interests.

It is somewhat surprising that satellite systems have not been targeted by any side – or that the US DoD has not announced a collaboration with Musk for the use of his rockets – converted to hypersonic missiles to counter he game changing Oreshnik hypersonic missile.

There are also no reports of the involvement of fighter jets and bombers. Israel has no problem using its air force on Iranian and Syrian territory, Ukraine with its “air force” of fighter jets, not so much,

Maybe the upcoming “war of the drones” (and robots/bots), supplemented by short- and long-range missiles makes conventional warfare obsolete. Will the Iranians and Houthis get Oreshnik missile technology and the capacity to make 10,000 drones a week? China also – to resolve the Taiwan question?

The western nations and NATO can either accept their reduced role in world progress and events or it can continue its decline into bankruptcy and irrelevance.

To do that it must reject #2vaccine#2 based health, “net zero” and unfettered immigration.

Fingers crossed that Trump, and his administration will be part of the “resurrection”.

