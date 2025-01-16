From here:

London council posts woke DEI job ad which discriminates against white applicants

“The advert said it will use 'positive discrimination' to pick a candidate who is not white if both candidates are of 'equal merit'.

“The London local authority is looking for an individual who comes from a “Global Majority (GM)” background to become a permanent staff member, with a starting salary of £54,684.” It actually could be £64,000!!!

Nice money for a local council - what kind of job?

A version of lawfare - spend other people’s money achieving your political objectives - not real work - courtesy of an informal chat with the “Director of Strategic Change” = no doubt a recent appointment,

So, the Council is actively engaging in racial discrimination against a minority – the white minority!

“The advert reads: “The council is committed to achieving diverse shortlists to support our desire to increase the number of staff from underrepresented groups in our workforce.

Only 28% of Westminster residents are white – so they can’t just be advertised for “minorities” because the minority is white!

Bonus from here:

25% of the population of Sweden is immigrant (Pakistani?) who commit 63% of the rapes!

PARIS MIGRANT CRISIS What's REALLY Going On!

A channel of a British pilot. “Life lessons from the world of aviation on flying, alcohol addiction and politics, brought to you by a former RAF fighter pilot (Tornado GR4, Hawk T1/T2 Flying and Weapons Instructor)”,

Onwards!

Please subscribe (paid, preferably! or unpaid) or donate via ko-fi. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan An annual subscription of 100 bucks is less than 30 cents a day and is one third less than a $3 ko-fi donation a week! Please post on your “X” (Twitter) or Facebook feeds!