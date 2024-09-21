From here:

Former NYC COVID-19 czar admits attending sex, dance parties amid pandemic social distancing (yahoo.com)

“A video posted Thursday by conservative podcaster Steven Crowder shows Jay K. Varma, who was City Hall’s senior health adviser under then-Mayor Bill de Blasio until May 2021, talking about a sex party he and his wife held and a 200-person dance party in an underground space on Wall Street, The New York Times reported.

The video, which is edited, appears to show Varma speaking while at restaurants.

“We went to some, like underground, like dance party, like underneath a bank in Wall Street. And we were all rolling. We were all taking molly and everybody’s high and I was so happy because I hadn’t done that in a … year or whatever,” he said in the video. “But I was looking around like f‑‑‑, I wonder if anybody sees me, they’re gonna be pissed because this was not COVID-friendly.”

Not “a slap in the face of every locked down New Yorker”, not participating in an utter hypocrisy or breaking the laws he played a part in. Just “not COVID friendly”.

So, what is “Molly”?

MDMA (Ecstasy or Molly): Side Effects and Risks (verywellmind.com)

“MDMA, also known as ecstasy or "molly," is a synthetic drug known primarily for its hallucinogenic and stimulant effects. MDMA is short for its chemical name 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine. It is a derivative of amphetamine and has a similar structure to methamphetamine ("meth").”

Just another “recreational drug”.

The US does have a recreational drug problem. This is just one manifestation of it. I suspect there are close to zero families that have not had one “user”.

Here is a Brave response to “how many americans use illegal recreational drugs?”

· “According to the National Household Survey on Drug Abuse (1999), approximately 14.8 million Americans (6.7% of the population 12 years and older) were current illicit drug users, meaning they had used some illicit drug during the month prior to the survey. · In 2019, the percentage of persons age 12 years and older with any nonmedical use of a psychotherapeutic drug in the past month was 1.9% (Source: FastStats - Illegal Drug Use). · As of 2020, 18.7% of Americans over the age of 18 used marijuana at least once over a 12-month period, with 47.103 million individuals affected (Source: NCDAS: Substance Abuse and Addiction Statistics [2023]). · Marijuana is illegal under Federal law, but 15 states have legalized its recreational use.

I wonder how many marijuana users, are also other illicit drug users? Wasn’t cocaine recently found in the White House? Maybe Hunter Biden and family could be called to testify at a Senate or House committee meeting as an expert witness.

50 million Americans by now, aided and abetted by the 10-15 million criminal immigrant beggars infesting every town and city in the US.

There is little granular data on the use of Fentanyl.

From Brave “how many americans use fentanyl”

“Based on the provided search results, it’s difficult to determine an exact number of Americans who use fentanyl. However, I can summarize some key points and statistics:

· According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), fentanyl is responsible for the majority of synthetic opioid deaths in the United States. · In 2022, there were 73,838 overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids other than methadone (primarily illicitly manufactured fentanyl), accounting for approximately 68% of all opioid overdose deaths (Source: CDC WONDER). · The CDC reports that in 2022, fentanyl was involved in 90% of all deaths involving opioids (Source: MN Dept. of Health). · A snippet from “The U.S. Opioid Epidemic” states that more than 1,500 Americans per week die from taking some type of opioid, with fentanyl being a significant contributor to this crisis. · Another snippet from “Fentanyl and the Evolution of the Opioid Epidemic” mentions that between April 2020 and April 2021, there were over 100,000 American lives lost due to overdose deaths, with fentanyl being a major factor. · A 2022 report states that fentanyl was responsible for 200 deaths every day (Source: “Are fentanyl overdose deaths rising in the US?”).

There is a rapid cure for those dying from fentanyl:

The Fentanyl Death Crisis in America | Psychology Today

“The antidote, naloxone, attaches to opioid receptors, reversing and blocking effects of opioids. Naloxone can quickly restore normal breathing. Naloxone is so safe we give it immediately to anyone with signs of opioid overdose or when an overdose is suspected. However, the drug has no effect on someone with no opioids in their system.”

Brave answer to “how much fentanyl is smuggled into the us every year”.

“While exact figures for annual fentanyl smuggling are difficult to determine, these statistics suggest that:

· In 2022, approximately 700 pounds of fentanyl were seized. · In the first two months of FY 2024, over 5,500 pounds of illicit fentanyl were seized. · The total amount of fentanyl smuggled into the US in FY 2023 was around 241,000 pounds.

Open borders and Democratic Party hypocrites have consequences.

Do around 100,000 annual fentanyl deaths constitute a national emergency?

You would think so. Someone like Trump might use this as a reason to invoke emergency powers.

Onwards!!!

