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From here:

Understanding PIIGS: Their Role in the European Debt Crisis

“PIIGS stands for Portugal, Italy, Ireland, Greece, and Spain, countries representing weaker eurozone economies during the European debt crisis.

The 2008 financial crisis exposed vulnerabilities in PIIGS countries, leading to fears of debt default.

The EU approved a 750 billion euro stabilization package in 2010 to support PIIGS economies.

Critics argue that economic disparities within the eurozone could threaten the single currency’s stability.

The PIIGS acronym is considered derogatory and has fallen out of common use due.

What Does PIIGS Mean?

PIIGS is a derogatory moniker for the countries of Portugal, Italy, Ireland, Greece, and Spain, that began to be used in the late 1970s to highlight their financial instability and the negative economic impact they had on the European Union (EU). The use of this term has largely been discontinued due to its offensive nature.

Well, Greece has ‘turned’ the fiscal corner.

From Brave AI:

“Greece’s fiscal position is favorable, characterized by sustained primary budget surpluses that have allowed for expansionary measures while maintaining a downward trajectory in public debt. In 2025, the general government balance recorded a surplus of 1.7% of GDP, exceeding projections, with the debt-to-GDP ratio declining to 146.1%.

Looking ahead, the European Commission and IMF project continued fiscal strength, with surpluses expected to remain robust at 0.8% of GDP in 2026 and 0.6% of GDP in 2027. This fiscal discipline, combined with strong nominal GDP growth and early loan repayments, is driving the debt-to-GDP ratio down further, with forecasts estimating it will reach approximately 134.4% by the end of 2027 and potentially drop below 110% by 2031.

How on earth has it manged this fiscal ‘miracle’?

“Greece achieved its fiscal surplus through a combination of aggressive tax administration reforms, structural spending adjustments, and favorable debt servicing terms.

Tax Administration and Compliance

Crackdown on Evasion: The government implemented a forceful crackdown on tax evasion, which increased revenues by nearly 3% in 2024 and boosted VAT revenues by 2.4 percentage points of GDP over 15 years.

Digitalization and Consolidation: Tax offices were consolidated from 288 to 119, operations were reorganized by function, and VAT filing was digitized to close compliance gaps.

Independent Authority: A 2016 law created an independent tax authority with its own budget, improving revenue collection efficiency from large taxpayers.

Structural Reforms and Spending Adjustments

Primary Surplus Targets: Greece committed to maintaining a primary surplus of 3.5% of GDP until 2022 and approximately 2% thereafter, ensuring fiscal discipline excluding interest payments.

Pension and Labor Reforms: Measures included raising the minimum pension age to 67, cutting pensions for higher earners, and reducing social security contributions to ease the burden on businesses while modernizing the healthcare system.

Privatizations: Asset sales, such as the Port of Piraeus and utilities, generated public revenue and unlocked new investment opportunities.

Debt Management and External Support

ESM/EFSF Loans: Borrowing from the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) and European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) at lower interest rates and with long maturities generated billions in savings, facilitating fiscal consolidation.

Banking Sector Cleanup: Mechanisms like the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund reduced non-performing loans (NPLs) from 49% in 2016 to 3.6% by mid-2025, stabilizing the financial system.

Favorable Debt Conditions: Public debt-to-GDP declined significantly due to the “snowball effect,” primary surpluses, and early debt repayment tactics using cash reserves.

Some important clues in those steps!

Ireland has also ‘turned’ the corner, though its position is somewhat precarious.

From Brave AI:

“Ireland’s fiscal position is characterized by strong headline surpluses driven by exceptional corporation tax receipts, but underlying public finances face structural pressures from rapid spending growth and long-term demographic challenges.

Current Fiscal Surplus and Revenue Dependence

The government recorded a general government surplus of €11.2 billion (3.3% of GNI)* in 2025, with a forecast surplus of €9.2 billion (2.5% of GNI)* for 2026. However, these headline surpluses are heavily reliant on volatile corporation tax receipts, which amounted to €33 billion in 2025 and are projected at €35 billion for 2026. When excluding these windfall corporate tax receipts, the underlying fiscal position remains in deficit, highlighting a significant vulnerability in revenue stability.

“Ireland’s recent fiscal surpluses, including an €8.3 billion surplus in 2023 and a projected €12.4 billion surplus for 2025, are primarily driven by extraordinary windfall revenues from corporation tax rather than traditional consolidation measures. The government collected €88.1 billion in total tax receipts in 2023, with corporation tax alone contributing €23.8 billion, a figure significantly boosted by multinational enterprises and a €14 billion back-tax settlement from Apple.

To manage these volatile funds and address underlying structural deficits, the government has implemented the following measures:

Sovereign Wealth Funds: Over €100 billion of surplus revenue is being channeled into two long-term savings vehicles, the Future Ireland Fund and the Infrastructure, Climate and Nature Fund , to prepare for future pension and infrastructure challenges.

Spending Rules: The government introduced an expenditure rule in 2021 to anchor fiscal policy, though recent budgets have frequently exceeded the 5% annual growth cap for core spending to address public service needs.

Debt Reduction: A portion of the surplus, such as €10 billion from the 2024 surplus , is allocated to paying down public debt, which has helped lower the net debt-to-GNI ratio to just under 76 percent .

Tax Adjustments: While maintaining a competitive 15% corporation tax rate for large companies, the government has also increased income tax and VAT receipts through strong labor market performance and consumer spending.

Hmm. I would trust Greece’s measures more than I would trust Ireland’s, but still ‘corporate’ money talks, and as long as the preferential corporate tax rate continues to attract th big money tax arbitrageurs, Ireland will reap the benefits (at the expense of every other country!)

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