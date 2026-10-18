Many towns and cities have been set alight by far left agitators dressed in black. The gendarmerie have been withdrawn from policing crimes to fighting with ‘rioters’ who chant such slogans such as “Don’t gas us, we aren’t Jews!”

60 police officers have been injured including 2 taken unconscious to hospital.

From here:

https://en.vijesti.me/world-a/evropa/831991/Police-Minister-Claims-France-is-Under-Attack-of-Severe-Violence-but-Stops-Declaring-a-State-of-Emergency

“French Prime Minister Sebastien Le Corneille strongly condemned “violence of the utmost ferocity” against the forces of order, and it was announced that special police CRS8 forces were deployed tonight to suppress urban violence and guerrillas.”

Stories swirl the internet about the ‘protestors being adults, not students with infiltration from many places, including the UK, to “join the party”.

“Nunez, and this was confirmed by TV station and media reporters, emphasized that many extreme left groups were well organized in advance, having begun violence even before the high school student demonstrations began.”

The far left has initiated riots in nearby Belgium and Italy and Portugal – Spain is teetering on the brink of similar disorder, so is Germany.

What could possibly be the goal of the far left across Europe? Perhaps it is a warning to voters that this is a taste of what is to come should they vote for ‘right wing parties?

Here’s what Brave AI has ‘synthesized:

“The unrest sweeping France, Italy, Belgium, Portugal, and Albania since late September 2026 has layered goals depending on the country and the actors involved:

Stated economic/social demands:

Higher wages and pensions, lower prices, and protection of public services (France, Portugal)

Better school conditions: reduced class sizes, more teachers, infrastructure investment (France, Belgium)

Relief from rising living costs and housing affordability (Italy, Portugal)

In Albania, calls for PM Edi Rama’s resignation over a luxury tourism development dispute

Political goals (as identified by governments, analysts, and right-wing commentators):

Preventing right-wing electoral victories. Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu explicitly accused ultra-left groups of using the violence as a “warm-up” before France’s April 2027 presidential election, where France Unbowed (LFI) leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon is a candidate and has said he “will not accept” a victory by Rassemblement National. In Spain, socialist unions are calling a general strike against the opposition rather than the government, ahead of November 29 elections.

Retaining control of EU institutions. The American Spectator frames the unrest as “political warfare at an unprecedented scale to retain control of the EU,” with the far left resisting the electoral shift toward right-wing parties across the continent.

Channeling youth anger into broader anti-government confrontation. French intelligence reportedly told a government crisis meeting that radical LFI politicians “sparked the riots.” Pro-Palestinian and Islamist-aligned groups have been identified as amplifying the unrest, with Palestinian flags visible at demonstrations in France and Italy.

What the French government says: The Interior Ministry describes the movement as marked by “a very strong mobilisation of far-left elements, whose sole intent is to incite disorder,” with “targeted acts of violence” from hooded individuals.

It’s worth noting that the characterisation of these events as “far-left riots” is itself contested — mainstream outlets like The Guardian and The Independent describe them as broad-based cost-of-living and student protests that have been “taken over” or “amplified” by radical groups, while conservative outlets (Breitbart, Gatestone, Hungarian Conservative) emphasise the far-left/Islamist coordination as the primary

There are many images of Palestinian flags and scarfs and rumours that the rioters are being bussed in from the indigent immigrant suburbs of French cities.

The riots are a reminder of the BLM protests in the US. From Brave AI:

“Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests following the murder of George Floyd in May 2020 were the largest protests in U.S. history, involving an estimated 15 to 26 million participants across more than 2,240 locations in all 50 states. While data from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED) indicates that over 93% of these demonstrations were peaceful, a significant minority escalated into riots involving looting, arson, and violent clashes with police.

The unrest resulted in nearly $2 billion in property damage and over 2,000 police officers injured nationwide, with notable incidents occurring in cities such as Minneapolis, Portland, and Seattle. Although the vast majority of protesters remained non-violent, authorities responded with force in 51% of BLM-related events compared to 33% for right-wing demonstrations, and 88% of recorded riots involved BLM activists.

Once more, a product of far left violence and the activities of antifa?

Back to the linked article

“Minister Nunez announced that thugs dressed in black and masked set fire to the town hall in Limoges, broke into and partially destroyed the municipal building in Marseille, while a tourist office was set on fire in Lyon.

The police, as he explained, managed to arrest more than 400 perpetrators, who, as he emphasized, were adults in 90 percent of cases, so by no means high school students.

Nunez announced that a total of 270 shops were broken into and looted in Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Strasbourg and larger cities.

So far, it has been determined that 60 police officers were seriously injured in clashes with the thugs, the minister added.

As an aside, the left wing has seized on the Bitish tradition of commemorating the fallen in the First Word WR WHEN 100’S OF THOUSANDS OF British and Commonwealth soldiers died fighting ‘the Hun’ on the fields of Flanders, the Somme and many other killing fields.

The poppy is worn until Remembrance Sunday at 11 am on 11 November.

The money is collected by volunteers and the British Legion. It is a simple thing to do and it is worn with pride and recognition of the enormous sacrifices of a slaughtered generation.:

Meanwhile the left wing lunatics in the UK have appropriated this symbol to support the situation in Gaza and the West Bank with their own version of the British poppy:

As with the pro-Palestine marches organised on the anniversary of the genocide of Jews in Gaza on October 7th, this is designed to insult Britain and belittle the war dead .

Eho gets money from the sales of the ‘bastard poppy’?

From Brave AI:

“Proceeds from the Palestine Poppy sales, which are sold not-for-profit on platforms like eBay, cover production costs and provide small donations to specific organizations. The primary recipients include Friends of Al-Aqsa (FOA) and the International Centre of Justice for Palestinians (ICJP).

Friends of Al-Aqsa : A charity that has faced criticism for its ties to Hamas and was banned from Labour’s conference over concerns regarding its values.

International Centre of Justice for Palestinians: An organization focused on legal routes to end the occupation, which previously attempted to prosecute a dual British-Israeli man for serving in the IDF.

Other sellers, such as Meadow in My Garden and artists on Etsy, direct proceeds to Palestinian aid charities or the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF), with some stating that up to 90% of proceeds support families in Gaza. The Royal British Legion has stated that while they support the traditional red poppy for veterans, people are free to choose different poppies.

Please take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested.

If you prefer not to subscribe and like the article You can also ‘donate’ via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Here https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan