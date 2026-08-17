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Fiona Pancheri's avatar
Fiona Pancheri
6h

Could also have encouraged arson!

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Dan Fournier's avatar
Dan Fournier
6h

Peter, this is a gaslighthing exercise (pardon the pun) meant to virtue signal their Great Climate Scam, and attempt to frighten the masses about it.

The main goal being to ready the plebs for Climate Lockdowns.

Same shit in my native Canuckistan.

This Louise Haigh is a Useful Idiot tool (defined here: https://fournier.substack.com/i/201119091/what-is-a-useful-idiot) who serves her real bosses (not the UK people) at the City of London just like all your other traitorous MPs.

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