Louise Haigh sent an alert to 88 million cell phones in the UK on 14 August 2026.

People were not warned and there were a number of near misses from those driving cars, who frantically tried to locate the annoying shriek, as well as lots of frantic people in cinemas, in audiences at live performances in theatres also whilst dining in cafes and restaurants etc plus in (silent?) libraries, hospital operating theatres etc as the warning told them not to set off fireworks, operate disposable barbecues or garden incinerators!

Here is the original text issued by Louise Haigh, First Secretary of State for the UK

“Severe Alert issued by the UK Government. There is a very high risk of wildfires nationally. Residents, landowners and visitors should not undertake any activity that could start a fire, including disposable barbecues, firepits, garden incinerators or fireworks. Even a small flame can rapidly develop into a major wildfire placing lives, homes, businesses and emergency responders at risk. Follow official updates and report signs of fire immediately by calling 999. Search gov.uk/alerts for more information.”

Here she is:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Louise_Haigh

Walks like an idjut, talks like an idjut and is…. an idjut!

This is the person who ‘shrieked ‘wolf’ and caused the entire country to stop what they were doing and check they weren’t setting off fireworks or cooking snags on the barbie.

What the text SHOULD have read is shown below:

“Severe Alert issued by the UK Government.

There is a very high risk of poverty nationally caused by the Marxist Labour Government.

Residents, landowners and visitors beware of any activity impacted by taxes that could damage their wealth, including hiring staff, using gas or electricity, paying council rates using their cell phones, the internet cars or drinking and smoking. .

Even a small bill incurs large amounts of taxation and can rapidly develop into a major expense placing lives, homes, businesses and emergency responders at risk. Follow official updates and report signs of government tax gouging immediately by calling 999. Search gov.uk/alerts for more information.”

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