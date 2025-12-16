“

A More Aggressive Flu Season Has Arrived

As we move deeper into the winter months, doctors are sounding the alarm about a more aggressive flu season already spreading across the globe.

According to a recent report from Fox News, a new strain of Influenza A — H3N2, subclade K — is driving a surge in cases, including here in the United States. Public health experts are calling it a “perfect storm” strain due to its severity, rapid spread, and the fact that this year’s flu vaccine does not directly match the variant.

Symptoms are familiar—fever, chills, fatigue, cough, sore throat—but reports suggest they are more intense and longer-lasting than what many people are used to.

This Didn’t Come Out of Nowhere

Weeks ago, Dr. Peter McCullough warned on Real America’s Voice that we were heading into a difficult respiratory season — not just with flu, but alongside RSV and COVID-19.

His concern was clear:

“This year’s dominant H3N2 strain is unlikely to respond well to the current flu vaccine formulation, despite millions of Americans receiving it.”

That concern aligns with what federal agencies are now acknowledging. The CDC has even stated that past flu vaccines may have been less effective, particularly against certain circulating strains — reinforcing the need for layered protection and early preparedness.

Why Immune Defense Matters Right Now

Dr. McCullough has consistently emphasized strengthening first-line defenses, especially during travel, holiday gatherings, and time spent in crowded indoor spaces.

That’s why he recommends Immune Defense nasal spray and throat spray, used daily to help support the body’s natural defenses where viruses most often enter — the nose and throat.*

These sprays are designed to help support protection against:

Common cold viruses

Influenza

RSV

COVID-19

They are especially important if you’re flying, using public transportation, shopping indoors, going to the gym, or gathering with family during the holidays.

While prevention is critical, early treatment matters too.

That’s why many families choose to keep the Contagion Emergency Kit on hand.

It includes physician-prescribed antiviral options—including Tamiflu, when appropriate—so treatment can begin at the first sign of illness, not days later after pharmacy delays or packed urgent care visits.

When flu hits hard, timing can make a real difference.

A Smarter Way to Face Flu Season

This winter isn’t about fear — it’s about being informed and prepared.

Flu strains change

Vaccine effectiveness varies

Respiratory viruses surge during travel and indoor gatherings

Layered protection—immune support, nasal and throat defense, and access to early treatment—gives you more control during an unpredictable season.

