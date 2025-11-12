The last Budget, on 30 October 2024, purportedly addressed a 20 billion pound “black hole”.

Here’s some key numbers dressed up in Treasury jargon that reveal the UK’s rapid approach to the “event horizon” of economic collapse this year.

From Brave AI:

“Total government spending in the United Kingdom for the financial year 2023–24 was £1,189 billion, with Total Managed Expenditure (TME) reaching £1,229.0 billion, an increase of 5.9 per cent compared to the previous year.

TME up 1% more than the UK’s 5% CPI inflation rate. - up by 40 billion pounds.

This spending includes Departmental Expenditure Limits (DEL) and Annually Managed Expenditure (AME), with DEL expenditure amounting to £558.8 billion in 2023–24, up 3.2 per cent in nominal terms from 2022–23.

The largest increases in nominal DEL spending were for Health (£6.5 billion) and Education (£6.2 billion), while the largest decrease was in Energy Security and Net Zero, down £13.0 billion due to reduced expenditure on the energy bills support scheme.

Looking ahead, the Spring Statement 2025 projected that TME would rise to £1,347.2 billion by 2025–26, with total DEL expected to reach £648.8 billion in the same year, reflecting a continued upward trend in public spending.

The TME was increased to 1,347.2 trillion just 5 months later In the “Spring 2025 statement.”

“The UK Spring Statement 2025 was delivered by Chancellor Rachel Reeves on Wednesday, 26 March 2025.

· The extra 40 billion increase In the TME IN Labours first budget , turned into a 158 billion increase in just 5 months – that is an increase of 120 billion – compared to the 20 billion pound “black hole” claimed by the Labour government, prior to their first budget in October 2024.

DEL spending increased from 560 billion In the October 2024 statement to 650 billion in the Spring 2025 budget Statement – an increase of 90 billion.

+120 billion in the TME and 90 billion In DEL.

Here’s some definitional context from Brave AI:

“Total Managed Expenditure (TME) is the total amount of money spent by the entire public sector in the UK, encompassing central government, local authorities, and public corporations. It represents the aggregate of public sector current and capital spending and is the primary measure used to track overall public spending. TME includes departmental budgets allocated to government departments, known as Departmental Expenditure Limits (DEL), as well as spending outside departmental control, such as welfare, pensions, and debt interest payments, referred to as Annually Managed Expenditure (AME).

“Departmental Expenditure Limits (DELs) are the budget allocations set by the Treasury for government departments, covering spending on predictable areas such as public services, administration, grants, and investment (capital spending). “

These limits are established during Spending Reviews and are intended to be firm, multi-year commitments, although they can be revised in response to policy changes or in-year pressures.

DELs are divided into two main components: resource spending, which covers day-to-day operational costs like staff salaries and medicines, and capital spending, which funds long-term investments such as infrastructure and public buildings.

DELs represent the portion of public spending that is subject to central planning and control, in contrast to Annually Managed Expenditure (AME), which includes demand-driven spending like welfare and pensions.

“Annually Managed Expenditure (AME) refers to government spending that is difficult to forecast and plan for in advance due to its demand-led nature, meaning the level of spending can vary significantly based on public need. “

This includes areas such as welfare payments, pensions, and debt interest, which are not subject to firm multi-year budget limits because their costs depend on factors like economic conditions and population demographics.

AME is separate from Departmental Expenditure Limits (DEL), which cover spending that departments can more directly control and plan for over a multi-year period. The level of AME spending is typically forecast by the Office for Budget Responsibility and is voted for annually, rather than being set in a long-term spending review.”

“The annual managed expenditure (AME) for the UK in 2024-25 was £563.1 billion in real terms. This represents an increase of £56.2 billion (4.6 per cent) in nominal terms compared to the previous year.

The total managed expenditure as a percentage of GDP was 44.4 per cent in 2024-25, a slight decrease from 44.7 per cent in 2023-24. The increase in AME was driven by real-terms growth in several departments, including Defence, Health, and Recreation, culture and religion.

SO What can be expected the November 2026 budget?

We can safely assume that spending will increase by inflation – inflation caused by he Labour government – “net zero” power price increases, national insurance and minimum wage costs etc.

5% inflation looks rational.

TME up by 65 billion, DEL up by 30 billion – AME up by 25 by 25 billion – total “worsening” f120 billion pounds – this is the starting budget position - tax revenues are around 1.1 trillion pounds, meaning hat taxes must increase by 10% just to stand still.

Income taxes are around 460 billion pounds a year – an increase in the basic rate of 5 pence is required.

You can make up your own numbers – suffice to say SPENDING will NOT be cut.

Onwards!!!

