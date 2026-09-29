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Bartholo
Sep 30

In the good old times people' psychological development went on into their 50; there was wisdom in old age.

When people got schooling their psychological development went up to their 40th. When people got academical education it went down to 30 or 27 and everybody remains acting like a 27 yrs old. Now, with modern education, people psychological maturity reaches up-till 14, an age when people seek for their ideals and belief that the truth grown only in their own backyard.

There are of course exemptions, but these are not in a party which beliefs only in their own truths and like youngsters will not listen to anyone else or rather does everything to shut them up.

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