All hat and no cattle?

Labour has plans- none of them funded:

House building

Low cost’ houses – a million short of plans -average cost £300,000 each - £300 billion in costs.

He and others announced the seizing of houses empty for 6 months or so to help with the target. Landlords who do not maintain their tenants properties will be ‘sanctioned and may have their properties seized by the local council and rental agreements taken over.

Nationalisation of water and energy companies.

There are 34 water companies in the Uk. The most valuable one is Thame Water – worth arouns £20 billion.

From Brave AI:

“here are 34 companies in the UK water sector, comprising a mix of regional monopolies and specialized providers.

England and Wales : The system is divided into 11 water and sewerage companies (WaSCs) and 6 water-only companies (WoCs), totaling 17 licensed providers regulated by Ofwat.

Scotland and Northern Ireland : Services are provided by single publicly-owned entities, Scottish Water and Northern Ireland Water , respectively.

Republic of Ireland : Irish Water serves as the national provider.

Isle of Man: Manx Utilities manages local water supplies.

Ownership structures vary significantly, with Thames Water being the largest by customer numbers in England, while companies like Scottish Water and Northern Ireland Water remain publicly owned.

Let’s say around £50 billion to turn each back into water boards.

There are thousands of power companies in the UK:

“There are 18,235 active energy companies and suppliers registered with Companies House in the UK, covering retail, generation, networks, and the wider supply chain. However, the number of active domestic energy suppliers (companies that bill households) is significantly lower, with estimates ranging from 17 to 37 active suppliers as of 2026.

Key distinctions in the market:

Total Registered Entities: The full list of active businesses registered with Companies House includes 18,235 entities.

Active Domestic Suppliers: Most recent reports indicate there are approximately 17 to 24 active suppliers providing gas and electricity to homes.

Market Dominance: The market is heavily concentrated, with the Big Six suppliers ( Octopus Energy , British Gas , E.ON Next , OVO Energy , EDF Energy , and ScottishPower ) supplying over 87% of UK households.

Historical Context: The number of suppliers peaked at over 70 in 2016-2018 but has since declined due to market volatility and company failures.

“EDF Energy Holdings Limited (which includes generation assets), the net assets amounted to £26.23 billion as of 31 December 2023. Additionally, the Nuclear Liabilities Fund, which covers decommissioning costs for three of EDF’s UK nuclear stations, holds a current value of £20.7 billion.

“British Gas is a brand owned by Centrica plc, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange (ticker: CNA.L). Centrica’s market capitalization is approximately £6.9 billion as of August 2026.

National grid to be ‘flopped into the newly formed ‘GB Grid - As of September 2026, National Grid has a market capitalization of £57.7 billion (approx.

Lots of spaghetti there- hard to sort out. Would the government have to pay a premium to ‘re-nationalise?

Cost would probably come to around £100 billion.

There were no cost estimates for the new @National Care Service.

“There are approximately 1.7 million people working in the social care sector across the UK, with the vast majority located in England.

Each care worker gets, say, an average of £30,000 each a year. The bill- excluding equipment and transport would be around £51 billion a years the present value of which at 5% will be around a trillion pounds.

The NHS- National Health Service costs total public healthcare expenditure for the UK was £242 billion in the 2024/25 financial year, which averages to approximately £3,550 per person.

There were no plans to combine Care and health for the elderly and infirm- which is an opportunity missed!

There was also failure to acknowledge th harms done to the mental and physical health of Brits resulting from the administration of the EXPERIMENTAL C19 injections. It is these injections that have caused the UK’ mental health epidemic. No mention of funds for a cure to this toxic DNA altering concoction.

There were also no hard numbers on the cost of replacing weapons and military hardware donated to Ukraine or the money to be spent on getting to 5% of GDP by 2035.. I estimate cumulative spending over the next ten years at arouns one trillion pounds as spending increases steadily from the current £60 billion to the permanent £150 billion spending in 2025.

No mention of the likely cost of EU membership of around £35 billion a year- maybe more as other EU countries increasingly fail economically.

Why no consider joining the successful USA rather than this fixation with the failing EU?

Two doors – one leands into garden – the other over a cliff!!!

Building houses has to be a plus- the UK is in the midst of a housing crisis. It would have been nice to see a budget and hard plans for 100’s of thousands of houses and new council house estates around the country.

Similarly, it would have been nice to see plans for ship building in every major port with estimated jobs.

For me, simple solutions to the fiscal cris are:

No state pensions for anyone getting more than £50,000 a year in other income or with more than £1 million in liquid assets (shares, bonds ISA’s cash funds etc)

National Service- conscription- for all under 30’s on the dole for longer than 6 months and have either turned don or had 3 or more jobs.

Building of modular housing units via, say, 3D printed homes immediately to be replaced with more formal houses over time.

The abolition of VAT on the power bills – a tax on tax is no reward- giving back an overcharging!

No announcement on the North Sea so no relief from rampant energy costs.

Diesel is at record levels (£2 a litre $11 per US gallon) in the UK causing inflation throughout the consumer value chain.

Lots of ‘clapping seals at the conference who displayed all the intellect of a classroom of 14 year olds.

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