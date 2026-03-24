‘ The Brexit vote took place on 23 June 2016. On that day, the United Kingdom held a referendum on its membership in the European Union, with voters choosing to leave by a margin of 51.9% to 48.1%. This result triggered the formal process of Brexit, culminating in the UK’s official exit from the EU on 31 January 2020.

The vote was ten years ago – it took 4 years to ‘officially’ formalise it.

Now we have this;

Starmer to bring back 76 EU laws

‘The Prime Minister will introduce new legislation in the King’s Speech in May to allow Labour to transfer swathes of European regulation covering the agriculture and food sectors.’

This was not a promise in the Labour manifesto prior to the 4 July 2024 general election. The proposed legislation has NO DEMOCRATIC mandate – it is the action of a dictatorial government .

‘The new bill will pave the way for a sector-wide trade deal with the EU, which would see the UK adopt reams of Brussels red tape covering areas such as food hygiene, organic pet food and even marmalade production.’

‘Officials have identified 76 Brussels regulations that could be copied over to UK law concerning the production of food. Closer alignment with the single market would free British exporters from some of the EU import checks on British produce.’

Agricultural regulations will align with the MERCOSUR trade agreement between the EU and South/Latin America that will not only prejudice EU farmers, but will also price out UK famers from previously established markets in the EU and the UK.

From Brave AI;

‘The EU-Mercosur trade deal will be provisionally applied starting 1 May 2026, following final procedures completed by the European Commission. This move allows tariff reductions on goods to take effect immediately, despite a pending legal challenge at the European Court of Justice over the agreement’s legality.

The deal, which links the European Union and the South American bloc (Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay), creates a trading zone of over 700 million people and covers nearly a quarter of global GDP. It aims to eliminate tariffs on 91–92% of EU exports and 93% of Mercosur exports over 15 years, boosting trade in goods, services, and investment.

Key benefits include:

Tariff cuts on EU exports such as cars (up to 35%), machinery, pharmaceuticals, wine, and olive oil.

Improved access for EU firms to Mercosur public procurement markets, including Brazil’s €8 billion federal procurement sector.

Secure access to critical raw materials like niobium, vital for green and digital technologies.

Safeguards for EU farmers, including import caps on beef (1.5% of EU production) and poultry (1.3%), and a €6.3 billion safety net for market disruptions.

The agreement has faced strong opposition from farmers and environmental groups in Europe, particularly in France and Ireland, who fear unfair competition and environmental risks. Ireland’s government has announced it will vote against the deal in the European Parliament, though the provisional application proceeds regardless.

The European Parliament referred the agreement to the Court of Justice after a 21 January 2026 vote, which could delay full ratification. However, the deal will remain in effect provisionally unless the Court rules it illegal. The final ratification process is ongoing, with Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay having ratified the agreement.’

Back to the MSN article;

‘Mr Kyle, one of the most notable Europhiles within the Cabinet, told an LBC phone-in on Tuesday:

“I think right now, instead of plunging ourselves into a very long protracted debate about rejoining, we need to be looking at all of the incredible opportunities there are out there for partnerships around the world.

This bowing to the EU is part of Labour’s grand, but private ad secret plan to rejoin the EU via any means but mostly by using stealth, deflection and obfuscation.

Here’s some background on the convergence with EU regulations

“In the first instance, the bill would allow Britain to adopt EU regulations to clear the way for an EU-UK food and agriculture trade deal, which both sides hope to conclude at a summit around the time of the tenth anniversary of the Brexit vote.”

‘.. the UK continues to align with certain EU data protection standards due to the EU’s adequacy decisions, which allow the free flow of personal data between the EU and the UK. This includes the UK GDPR, which remains in force and is based on the EU GDPR, though it is now part of UK law.’

‘…while the UK is not formally adopting new EU regulations, UK businesses must comply with EU rules when trading with the EU, particularly in areas like product safety, data protection, and Northern Ireland trade under the Windsor Framework.’

‘The UK is not formally complying with EU emissions standards, as it left the EU Emissions Trading Scheme (EU ETS) after Brexit and established its own UK Emissions Trading Scheme (UK ETS) in May 2021. However, the UK continues to align closely with EU regulations in practice.

Vehicle Emissions (Euro Standards) : The UK still applies Euro 6 and Euro 7 emissions standards for vehicles, even though it is no longer in the EU . These standards are used to determine eligibility for Ultra Low Emission Zones (ULEZ) and Low Emission Zones (LEZ) in cities like London, Birmingham, and Manchester. For example, diesel cars must meet Euro 6 standards to avoid ULEZ charges.

Future Alignment : The UK is expected to adopt Euro 7 standards, likely from July 2025, following EU timelines . Industry experts believe the UK will align with Euro 7 to maintain access to the EU market and ensure vehicle compatibility.

UK ETS vs EU ETS: While the UK ETS operates independently, it mirrors the EU ETS in structure—capping emissions and enabling carbon trading. The UK ETS cap is set 5% below the EU ETS level initially, but by 2025, it aligns with net zero targets. Discussions are ongoing about linking the UK and EU carbon markets, which would enhance market efficiency and reduce compliance costs.

In summary, while the UK is not legally bound to EU emissions standards, it continues to follow them closely for vehicles and is moving toward harmonisation with EU climate policies to support trade, environmental goals, and economic competitiveness.’

The there’s freedom of movement – for the under 30’s.

‘The UK and EU have agreed to work towards a UK-EU Youth Experience Scheme (YES), allowing young people aged 18 to 30 from both sides to live, work, study, or volunteer in each other’s countries for a limited time. This scheme, while not a full open border, represents a significant step in post-Brexit mobility. Key details include:

Duration : The scheme is expected to last for two years , with an option to extend for an additional year, mirroring existing agreements with Australia and New Zealand.

Cap : The UK government plans to cap the number of visas to maintain control over migration, with recommendations suggesting an initial cap of 44,000 to avoid increasing net migration.

Eligibility : The scheme is open to people of all backgrounds, with efforts to keep application fees nominal to ensure accessibility.

Purpose: It is not a full freedom of movement agreement but a time-limited, reciprocal exchange designed to promote cultural and educational experiences.

Additionally, the UK will rejoin the Erasmus+ programme in 2027, allowing UK students to study or train in Europe and European students to come to the UK, funded by a £570 million government commitment. This marks a major reset in UK-EU relations and aims to restore student mobility after Brexit.’

However, EU students studying in the UK still face higher fees and visa requirements compared to pre-Brexit times, and the UK continues to maintain strict immigration controls.

There is no way to stop this traitorous reversal of the people’s will. Socialist have aligned their star or rather red dwarfs.

Labour is a socialist/Marxist party and longs to link up with is brothers and sisters In the UESR (Union of European Socialist Republics – not to be confused with the USSR though they operate the same failed dogma that bankrupts whatever they touch).

PLEASE take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested.

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here:

https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan