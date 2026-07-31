A UK man received a 20 year prison sentence today for crimes listed below:

“Robert Bush, the former owner of Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull, has been jailed for 20 years following his sentencing at Hull Crown Court on Friday, July 31, 2026.

Key details of the sentence and crimes include:

Offenses: Bush pleaded guilty to 67 counts, including preventing the lawful burial of 30 people, fraud related to misidentified ashes, selling fake funeral plans to 226 people, and stealing from 12 charities.

Crimes: Over a 12-year period, Bush left bodies to decompose in his mortuary, gave families the ashes of strangers (or animals), and misappropriated over £500,000 from customers and charities to fund luxury holidays and motorcycle racing.

Judicial Remarks: Mr Justice Hilliard described Bush as “heartless” and motivated by “financial greed,” noting that the harm caused was so extensive that no family who used his cremation services can be certain they received the correct remains of their loved ones.

Parole: Bush will serve half of his 20-year sentence before being eligible for parole, meaning he could be released after 10 years.

Note the last sentence ‘he could be released after 10 years”

Now the actual sentence might be described as overly lenient in the first place- why not 40 years or 50 or life without parole for such heinous crimes??

“For a standard determinate sentence of 20 years, an offender in England and Wales will likely serve 10 years in prison before automatic release at the halfway point. Following this, they will spend the remaining 10 years on licence in the community, subject to strict conditions and potential recall to prison if breached.

The actual reduced sentence- works out at less than 7 months for each crime.- How is this appropriate???

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