From here

Ireland Is Rising Up and About to Explode - Government Brings in Tanks to Stop Anti-Globalist Protests - Joe Hoft

Note there is a complete absence of reporting in the MSM.

Here’s a few of the inflammatory tweets embedded in the article:

(9) Liz Churchill on X: “IRELAND IS IN FULL REVOLT Thousands of truckers, farmers and business owners just shut down the country over the government’s INSANE fuel taxes and Carbon Tax GRIFT. The FRAUDULENT Green Agenda is destroying their livelihoods. THE IRISH PEOPLE ARE DONE. https://t.co/JNn5p5nzkT” / X

(9) Paul Weston on X: “The Whore Media won’t report this, but Ireland is rising up. Their anger is directed at the ruling class which has made it quite plain the ambition is to replace the Irish as the native population. Ireland is now the canary in the genocide coal mine. https://t.co/ZuNLm6F5Lj” / X

“The Irish have had enough of open borders, high taxes and the total destruction of Ireland by the globalists running Europe.“

Is Ireland heading for civil war? | by Geoff Ward | Apr, 2026 | Medium

“He says civil unrest could begin in Ireland because of the way in which the Irish government has been forcing mass immigration on the country’s ancestral towns and villages alongside an unprecedented housing crisis and financial hardship for many.”

(9) Cillian on X: “🇮🇪 Something very serious is unfolding in Ireland right now. Major anti-Government protests have brought the entire Country to a halt for a second successive day, with protesters vowing to ESCALATE if the Government doesn’t meet their demands. Ireland is about to EXPLODE… https://t.co/zNtBAb1rdn” / X

Ireland has a long history of rebellion, though most of those in the ‘revolting demographic’ have emigrated o greener pastures over the last few decades.

Here’s a snap shot of the ‘green taxes’ paid from Brave AI:

Fuel taxes constitute approximately 60% of the price of diesel and 65% of the price of petrol at the pump, with the government collecting over €4.1 billion in fuel taxes in 2024.

The current tax structure includes five main components: Excise Duty (43c/l for diesel, 54c/l for petrol), Carbon Tax (€71/tonne, adding ~19c/l to diesel), NORA Levy (2c/l), Better Energy Levy (8c/l), and VAT (23%).

Temporary tax cuts are currently in effect until the end of May 2026 to mitigate rising global energy costs. The government reduced Excise Duty by 20c per litre for diesel and 15c per litre for petrol, while also pausing the 2c per litre NORA levy. These measures have helped lower diesel prices from peaks above €2.25/l to around €2.09/l and petrol to approximately €1.85/l.

“Current Tax Composition: Approximately 55% of petrol and 50.5% of diesel prices are made up of taxes and levies, which include Excise Duty, Carbon Tax, VAT, the NORA levy, and the Better Energy Charge.

A quick comparison with the prices in the UK.

As of April 8, 2026, the national average fuel prices in the United Kingdom are €2.017 per litre for E5 petrol, €1.821 per litre for E10 petrol, and €2.199 per litre for diesel.

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