From here:

‘An Epic Madness Burns In The Minds of Californians...’ | ZeroHedge

ED - just spotted this and post it below:

So, How’s That Lurch to the Left Going? – PJ Media

“California is ground zero for the death dance of the Democratic Party. Symptoms are popping up all over the country, of course. Just this week, the FBI raided the headquarters of Virginia State Senator pro tempore L. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth) — and also raided the marijuana shop she co-owns next door to her HQ. The SCOTUS decision on Congressional redistricting has thrown many states’ Democratic Party outposts into a fugue of terror as they stand to lose as many as a dozen seats in Congress. DOJ prosecutions are underway against prominent Democrats in Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, and Florida. Many of their heroes could go to prison. Panic has set in. The Democratic Party as we know it these days is not long for this world.

California votes for Marxist/Socialist policies and it is making them poor, sicker and ‘stupider’ – the same goes for the policies of the UK Labour ‘government which seems to look up to California as some sort of ‘shining example. The same might be said of the EUSR (European Union od Socialist Republics) which bears a striking resemblance to the defunct USSR.

Read the embedded Zero Hedge article for more.

Labour in the UK has voted out the majority of the left wing lunatic who tax, spend and permanently impoverish residents.

Will California follow in the UK’s footsteps and reject those that do the same?

?!?.

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