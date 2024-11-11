The numbers of MAiD deaths for Canada for 2022 were available by October 2023.

It is ow the middle of November 2024 and there is no data for 2023. What could be the issue? MAiD deaths are known immediately. People are alive or dead and have been in the MAiD program or are not.

From Brave AI:

According to the provided search results, the number of Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) in 2022 is:

13,102 (as stated in the snippet from “Nature of suffering people who received MAID Canada 2022”)

13,241 (as reported in “MAID growth steady as number of practitioners grows before expansion next year: report”)

Both numbers appear to be consistent, indicating that approximately 13,100-13,200 individuals received MAiD in 2022.

According to a 2023 article, the total number of MAID deaths in Canada since 2016 is 44,958, with 15,280 state-sanctioned assisted suicides in Canada in 2023.

“ Assisted Deaths in 2022: The number of medically assisted deaths in Canada increased by 31.2% between 2021 and 2022, according to a Health Canada report.

MAID Deaths as a Percentage of All Deaths: In 2022, medically assisted deaths accounted for 4.1% of all deaths in Canada.

So, we can “look forward” to around 15.280 deaths for 2023.

Why is the data not available? Is it too shocking to publish, so the censorship of the data has been applied?

