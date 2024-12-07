It looks like Health Authorities in Canada dare not release the annual report for MAiD for 2023.

England (one of the four countries making up the United Kingdom) is about to approve “the Doctor will kill you now” legislation.

In 2022, MAID deaths accounted for 4.1% of all deaths in Canada.

Why are these numbers not being released?

The average time to kill someone using MAiD is around 11 days – meaning her numbers should have been available by mid-January 2024 at the latest. We are 11 months past that date.

As a reminder, the Fourth Annual Report for 2022 had these numbers:

· “There were 13,241 MAID deaths reported in Canada in 2022. · The average age of individuals who died of another cause prior to receiving MAID in 2022 was 73.6 years. · Approximately 70.8% of individuals who died of another cause prior to receiving MAID in 2022 had cancer. · The median days from the time of the submitted request to death from another cause was eleven days, up from nine days in 2021.

The number of unique MAID practitioners increased from 1,112 in 2019 to 1,837 in 2022.

Reasons cited for accessing MAiD:

Loss of ability to engage in meaningful activities (86.3%)

Loss of ability to perform activities of daily living (81.9%)

Inadequate control of pain (59.2%)

Loss of dignity (53.1%)

The most common main conditions reported by individuals who received MAID in 2022 were: o Cancer (63.0%) o Cardiovascular (18.8%) o Other conditions (14.9%) o Respiratory (13.2%) o Neurological (12.6%)

Those 13,241 deaths brought the cumulative number to end 2022 to 44,958 since the introduction of federal legislation in 2016.

Those are the deaths reported.

Enquiring minds want the answer to two questions.

1. How many MAiD deaths had C19 present and were these categorised as C19 deaths – as per WHO instructions – or as MAiD deaths. (The WHO told national health authorities that any death with C19 present was to be categorised as a C19 death). 2. How many of the MAiD deaths were the result of conditions caused by the experimental C19 modified mRNA and viral vector injections?

There is this annual breakdown:

· 2016: 1,018 MAiD deaths · 2017: 2,838 MAiD deaths (cumulative total: 3,856) · 2018: 4,493 MAiD deaths (cumulative total: 8,349) · 2019: 5,665 MAiD deaths (cumulative total: 14,014) · 2020: 7,611 MAiD deaths (cumulative total: 21,625) · 2021: 10,092 MAiD deaths (cumulative total: 31,717) · 2022: 13,241 MAiD deaths (cumulative total: 44,958)

MAiD deaths were growing at around 30% per annum, indicating that 2023 may have seen over 17,000 MAiD deaths and would bring the cumulative total to over 60,000.

Out of interest, here are the 8 countries that Brave AI indicates have legalized euthanasia.

And a deeper dive into data from the Netherlands – where the two questions on categorisation of death and impact of experimental injections also apply.

“According to the search results, the Netherlands reported a record total of 9,068 assisted deaths in 2023. This represents a 4% increase from 2022’s figure of 8,720. Additionally, there was a significant increase in euthanasia cases due to psychological suffering alone, with a 20% increase from 115 in 2022 to 138 in 2023. Furthermore, euthanasia due to dementia diagnosis increased by 13.8%, from 288 to 328.

It’s also worth noting that euthanasia deaths in the Netherlands accounted for 5.4% of all deaths in the country in 2023, which is a higher proportion than any other country in the world.”

Results for the Netherlands for 2023 have been published, unlike Canada:

· In 2002, there were 1,882 reported cases of euthanasia. · In 2003, there were 1,626 reported cases of euthanasia. · In 2010, there were 3,136 reported cases of euthanasia. · In 2016, there were 6,091 reported cases of euthanasia. · In 2017, there were 6,585 reported cases of euthanasia. · In 2023, there were 9,068 reported cases of euthanasia.

Interpolating the data, Brave AI comes up with:

“2002-2023: 25,000-35,000 + (7 years * average annual increase) + 9,068 = approximately 50,000-65,000.”

There are, of course, valid reasons for engaging in euthanasia. A nil impact from pain relief being one of them that I can identify with, though there are heroines like Branna Taylor that bear the pai for the sake of the love they feel for loved ones and their ability to endure the pain for the sake of others. A complicated matter.

One in twenty to one in twenty-five of all deaths (4-5%) from euthanasia seems high to me.

