From here (h/t another Peter H):
V (17) Michael Shellenberger on X: "This is incredible. After Senator @RandPaul started asking questions about why DHS was doing a large scale cyber exercise in Atlanta on Election Day, DHS postponed the entire event, blaming "disinformation." DHS is one of our most corrupt, politicized, and totalitarian agencies. https://t.co/mjAYDObF9f" / X
Onwards!!!
Good news !
Apparently, the Predators ensconced in the Permanent Administrative State are very annoyed that we Useless Eaters have noticed their DEMOCIDAL plotting and scheming.
They actually thought they were being SUBTLE scheduling their pre-positioned “Cyber Attack” on Election Day.
The plebs were considered to be too retarded to observe that two events were scheduled to happen on the same day.