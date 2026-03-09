From here;

UK’s wokest city Brighton makes homelessness someone else’s problem - by sending them to Eastbourne

(referencing this Britain’s wokest city Brighton makes homelessness someone else’s problem - by sending them to Eastbourne | Daily Mail Online

For context, from Brave AI;

Homelessness in the UK remains at critical levels in 2026, with one in every 200 households experiencing homelessness, according to analysis by the Financial Times cited in multiple sources. This places the UK at the top of the global league table for homelessness among developed nations.

England

382,618 people were recorded as homeless in England in 2025, including 175,025 children , according to Shelter’s latest analysis.

This represents an 8% increase from the previous year.

Over 134,760 households were living in temporary accommodation as of September 2025 — a record high.

4,793 people were recorded as sleeping rough in England during autumn 2025 — a record high and 171% higher than in 2010.

Scotland

34,067 households were classed as homeless by local authorities in 2024–25.

17,240 households were living in temporary accommodation, up 6% from the previous year.

Rough sleeping is measured differently; 2,465 households reported sleeping rough the night before applying for support in 2024–25.

Wales

Over 13,287 households needed council support due to homelessness between April 2024 and March 2025.

10,876 people were living in temporary accommodation as of September 2025.

An estimated 160 people were sleeping rough as of September 2025, though annual counts were scrapped in 2024.

London

The Combined Homelessness and Information Network (CHAIN) reported 13,231 rough sleepers in London between April 2024 and March 2025 — a record high and 10% higher than the previous year.

Key Trends

Homelessness is rising rapidly , driven by the cost of living crisis, housing shortages, and insufficient social housing.

Women are undercounted in rough sleeping statistics, with some estimates suggesting the true number could be up to 10 times higher than official figures.

Health impacts are severe: 80% of homeless people face multiple physical health issues, with chronic conditions like heart disease, cancer, and respiratory problems being common.

Efforts to address the crisis include Labour’s pledge to build 1.5 million homes, the Scottish government’s declaration of a housing emergency, and the Welsh government’s new Homelessness and Social Housing Allocation (Wales) Bill. London’s mayor has committed to ending rough sleeping by 2030.

As of December 2025, there were 103,426 people in asylum accommodation across the UK, including both hotels and longer-term housing like Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMOs). Of these:

30,657 were housed in hotels , representing about 30% of all asylum seekers in accommodation.

An additional 66,000 were in taxpayer-funded dispersal accommodation, which includes HMOs and other shared housing.

The number of asylum seekers in hotels has decreased significantly since its peak of 56,018 in September 2023. As of February 2026, the number in hotels stood at 30,657, down from over 56,000 in 2023. The UK government has pledged to end the use of hotels for asylum seekers by 2029.

It is important to note that the term “illegal immigrants” is not used in official statistics; the individuals are referred to as asylum seekers or people in the asylum system, as they are legally entitled to accommodation while their claims are processed under international law.

‘legally entitled … under international law’!!! Whaa crock! International law says that indigenous people must b thrown out on the street to make way for foreign criminals!

