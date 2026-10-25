From here:

“Political Earthquake” Rocks British Columbia: Conservatives Win Election For First Time Since 1928 | ZeroHedge’=

“British Columbians handed the Conservatives their first provincial election victory since 1928 on Saturday, ending nine years of New Democratic rule and setting the stage to dismantle a nation-killing climate agenda that sacrificed energy development and economic competitiveness.”

Here is the policy agenda that won the election:

“Here are the highlights (via Reuters):

The result marks an end to nine years in power for the left-of-center New Democrats, who voiced opposition to new oil pipelines and supported a ban on tankers along the province’s northern coast. The right-leaning Conservatives won 64 of the 93 seats, and the New Democrats won 27. It is the first Conservative provincial election win since 1928. The Conservatives pledged to double natural gas production by 2032 and more than triple it by 2035. “I believe in energy... We will cut red tape like it’s never been cut before,” Conservative leader Lorne Doerkson said in his victory speech. Doerkson, who will become the province’s next premier, promised to “supercharge” BC. The province will host a business summit in Vancouver next year. The Conservatives promised to end emissions limits, replace the province’s carbon tax framework and reach out to energy providers that had left the province’s LNG sector since 2018. Polls showed voters were focused on cost-of-living issues, healthcare and the ongoing trade war with US President Donald Trump.

“Beyond British Columbia, left-wing regimes have been failing across the Americas as the progressive experiment, marked by explosive debt, fiscal disarray, left-wing climate experiments, and the woke agenda, has been nothing more than a nation-killing disaster.

The same is true in Europe, where progressives and socialists are under pressure amid a growing sense across the West that not just law and order, something the left doesn’t cherish, but also fiscal discipline must return.”

By ‘fiscal discipline’ in my view this means fiscal surpluses of 2-3% of GDP for at least 3 decades – from the fiscal deficits of the same mount for the last three decades.

C’mon governments everywhere- do the right thing!

Please take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested.

If you prefer not to subscribe and like the article You can also ‘donate’ via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Here https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan