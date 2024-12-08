Talk about lawfare – how about tilting the scales of justice by levelling charges that can only result in jail time!

I am a layperson, and these are opinions, not facts, so feel free to weigh in and correct mistakes! This is how this Penny v Neely case appears to me.

Here’s some background on even more charges being levelled in the civil court:

“The father of Jordan Neely, a homeless man who died after being placed in a chokehold by subway rider Daniel Penny, filed a civil lawsuit against Penny on Wednesday for negligent contact, assault and battery that led to Neely’s death.”

That’s on top of the charges laid by DA Bragg.

Maybe it is not all about politics and race, maybe it is.

Two charges were laid against Penny’s actions against the deranged and dangerous Neely, threatening the lives of subway riders,

“In Daniel Penny’s homicide trial, the jury has been deliberating on one charge, reckless homicide (second-degree manslaughter), for four days…”

From Brave AI: “… second-degree manslaughter in New York City is classified as a Class C felony. The maximum penalty sentence for a Class C felony conviction is 15 years in prison.”

Minimum term: 1 to 3 years in prison.”

The second count - criminally negligent homicide - carries a maximum sentence of – according to Brave AI:

“Criminally Negligent Homicide (Class E Felony): Up to 4 years in prison (indeterminate sentence) and a substantial fine.”

“,.. the jurors were not supposed to consider Count Two unless they acquitted on Count One…”

Count 2 is criminally negligent homicide.

At least one of the jurors thought that Penny was guilty of the first count – but because the verdict was not unanimous, the Judge agreed to toss this count.

This has all he hallmarks f the George Floyd incident – where the town council awarded the Floyd family 27 million bucks BEFORE the verdict against Chauvin was reached:

“In 2021, the city of Minneapolis agreed to pay $27 million to settle a civil lawsuit with George Floyd’s family over his death in police custody”/

“The $27 million award is intended to provide compensation to Floyd’s family for their loss and to support social justice policy reforms and police reforms.”

Really. Who pays for this form of “lawfare” by the political activists on the council? The city’s taxpayers of course!

27 million for a two-bit violent petty criminal who died following his arrest In the act of committing a crime,

Now the jury will deliberate on the second count – that is their remaining option “open” as determined by Alvin Bragg,

With at least one juror in favour of the first count – jurors might think that the second count is the default option. It is not and never was.

A charge could have been filed for involuntary manslaughter – from Brace AI:

· “Involuntary Manslaughter: This charge is similar to negligent homicide and can apply to accidental killings that occur under a low-level felony or an unlawful act. It is punishable by a minimum of 10 months in jail or prison, plus fines and probation.

Even that charge is over the top – no low-level felony or unlawful act was performed. An act of heroism was.

The question has to be asked: “would Bragg have brought any charge at all, if this had been a black on black, black on white or black on brown or black on yellow incident? Or white on white or any other colour permutation?”

Another question might be, was Neely so disgusting, the police would not stoop to apply CPR to Neely?

The correct options have always been:

“Wrongful death lawsuit can be filed if the death was caused by negligence or recklessness”.

“No criminal charges could be brought against the at-fault party”.

Lawfare. Who pays? The residents of New York City.

So far, the jurors have spent 4 days – 30 hours – deliberating. They will now, probably, wither find Penny guilty of the second count in short order or will deliberate for at least another 4 days, before returning with a split decision. Will the judge accept a majority decision of guilt and jail the hero?

How much does Bragg charge for his “time”? Then there’s the costs of the judge and all the court officials. Bragg may charge he same as a cheap hooker – 100 bucks an hour? Of course, he will bill many hours of overtime every year to boost his 200,000 a year salary – plus expenses.

Bragg probably works it all out with Letitia James and Fani Willis.

