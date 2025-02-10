The kicking and screaming, hissing and biting by haters in the DEMOCRATIC Party orbit continue.

From here:

Judge rules Trump administration defied court order to release billions of dollars in federal aid | Just The News

“A federal judge in Rhode Island on Monday ruled that the White House defied his recent court order to release billions of dollars in federal grants.”

“McConnell said the initial order was "“clear and unambiguous, and there are no impediments to the Defendants’ compliance with” it, and agreed to grant a "motion for enforcement." The order did not include any penalties for the White House's failure, or find it in contempt. “

So, we are going to wait for the next shoe to drop. POTUS Trump and his Administration will be fined and possibly jailed for contempt of court.

“The ruling comes after 22 Democratic attorneys general accused the White House of failing to comply with the order on Friday.”

What happens if 28 Republican attorneys general file an order with another federal judge to allow Trump to proceed with his actions? Majority vote of federal judges - or straight to SCOTUS?

Onwards!!!