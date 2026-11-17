Prime Minister Burnham is already suborning UK law to FUTURE EU legislation covering food. This is an illegal move that suborns the UK Parliament to EU regulations now ANDALL GOVERNMENTS in the future.

Burnham ESTIMATES a benefit to economic growth of 0.4%. Yes really, that’s it.

One question left unanswered is “what cost/friction reductions will UK companies gain from BY REJOINING that ?

UK companies trading with the EU must already comply with EU regulations- re-joining will not change that need to comply with those very same EU regulations!!

That’d not the point of this post. Here are the demographics of the Brexit vote in 2016, from Brave AI:

The 2016 Brexit referendum was defined by a stark generational, educational, and ethnic divide. Younger, highly educated, and ethnic minority voters overwhelmingly supported Remain, while older, less educated, and white voters largely backed Leave.

Age and Education

Age : 73% of voters aged 18–24 voted Remain, compared to only 25% of that same group voting Leave. In contrast, 60% of voters aged 65+ voted Leave.

Education: 68% of those with a university degree voted Remain, whereas 70% of those with GCSEs or lower voted Leave.

Ethnicity and Income

Ethnicity : 54% of White voters supported Leave. Conversely, 73% of Black voters and 67% of Asian voters voted Remain.

Income: Households earning under £20,000 were significantly more likely to vote Leave (62%) compared to those earning £60,000+ (35%).

Social Class and Employment

Class : The AB (professional/managerial) class was the only social group where a majority voted Remain ( 57% ). The C2DE (working class/unemployed) groups voted Leave by 64% .

Employment: 81% of students and those in full-time work voted Remain, while the majority of the unemployed and retired voted Leave.

The two key demographics are these:

“ Age : 73% of voters aged 18–24 voted Remain, compared to only 25% of that same group voting Leave. In contrast, 60% of voters aged 65+ voted Leave.

Ethnicity: 54% of White voters supported Leave. Conversely, 73% of Black voters and 67% of Asian voters voted Remain.

Labour is banking that many in the 65+ cohort have since DIED and the support of blacks and Asians has grown because of immigration and births.

Labour is politically wedded to the EU because the EU is a left-wing socialist bloc – the European Union of Socialist Republics – EUSR – (the European version of the USSR).

“From 2016 to 2025, the proportion of Black people in the UK population increased from 3.6% to 4.5%, while the Asian population grew from 8.2% to 10.5%.

So an increase from just under 12% to around 15%.

Will those entering the young (18-24 of 73%) and old (65+ (60%) cohorts maintain the same numbers and EU voting intentions?

The Labour Party has its plans for the young also: from Brave AI:

“The UK Government has introduced the Representation of the People Bill 2026, which aims to lower the voting age to 16 for all UK elections, including parliamentary elections. This change is intended to be implemented in time for the next general election, which is due by 2029.

Sneaky bastards!

As a reminder here are the 2016 results.

“The electorate voted to leave the EU with 51.9% of the vote (17.4 million votes) compared to 48.1% for remaining (16.1 million votes), marking the first time a member state has exited the EU.

The vote was a majority of just 3.8%. Labour is gambling that by making re-joining the EU an 2029 election issue NOW it will attract the lunatic EU supporting Greens and the wishy washy Liberals and ‘Unite the Left’ and thereby fracture the Conservatives and UK Reform votes into the irrelevance of ‘also rans’.

Right wing parties will bicker amongst themselves an let the socialists win the 2029 election.

So, what am I saying?

If the Brexit vote was to be held TODAY, it would be the reverse of the 2016 vote by dint of a larger number of blacks and Asians and fewer older people.

The UK is doomed to always increase its current £3 trillion of national debt every year - I estimate that with debt interest and annual fiscal deficits, the UKs national debt will double to £6 trillion in the next ten years. Its interest bill at that time will be £300 billion every year as the debt spiral blooms.

Please take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested.

If you prefer not to subscribe and like the article You can also ‘donate’ via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Here https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan