From here:

Spain to immediately lose huge chunk of £37m of prize money after World Cup win

“The team (Spain) were presented the trophy by US President Donald Trump, who has in his time been subject to some questions over his tax affairs. And it’s the taxman, or Internal Revenue Service (IRS), who might come knocking for Spain too, because the American authority will want a share of any winnings claimed on US soil.

“Money trends website MarketWatch reports that whoever wins on the field, the IRS will be the real winners off it in terms of taxation.

Robert Raiola, director of the sports and entertainment group at the accounting and tax advisory firm PKF O’Connor Davies, told the site: “It doesn’t make a difference who wins the game. The IRS will get a piece.”

“The complexities of the US tax system in relation to foreign nationals earning money in America might mean some players will be surprised when they get a demand in the post.

Rob Fagan, from KPMG in Washington, said while well-established players might have advisors who can help them navigate tax, the players who are new to the competition might “might be a little shocked”.

The amount the IRS comes after may also depend on which US state the player earned any revenue in, and if the player’s country has any pre-existing tax-break deals with American concerning athletes and earnings.

“For example, according tp the IRS, the US does have a general tax treaty in place with the winners, Spain, but it does not have any agreement in place with the losers, Argentina.

Christopher Hall, also from PKF O’Connor Davies, added: “Even within the same team, there may be different tax answers for different players. You have to go through and look [at] your entire entourage.”

As the governing body of the World Cup, Fifa made itself tax-exempt in the US in 1994, but it is not known if the federations between each national team have managed to secure that status themselves.”

From Brave AI:

“For U.S. residents, gambling winnings are fully taxable at ordinary federal rates (10% to 37%) and applicable state rates; losses are deductible only if you itemize deductions, and as of 2026, the deduction is capped at 90% of winnings. For nonresident aliens, the default federal withholding is 30% on gross winnings, though this may be reduced or eliminated if a tax treaty applies (e.g., for residents of the UK, Germany, or France).

Key reporting thresholds for 2026 include:

Form W-2G : Issued for sports betting winnings of $2,000 or more in net winnings where the payout is at least 300 times the wager .

Form 1042-S : Required for nonresident aliens, reporting income and any tax withheld (even if reduced to zero via treaty).

Prediction Markets: Winnings via regulated platforms like Polymarket may be treated as financial contracts, allowing full netting of losses against wins regardless of itemization status.

Iran and New Zealand each win $9 million!!!

From here:

Breaking Down The $655 Million World Cup Prize Money | ZeroHedge

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