We have all seen images of electric scooters, cars and buses powered by lithium-ion batteries spontaneously combust in container ships, home garages, city streets and underground and open-air cat parks.

We also witnessed the explosion at one of the world’s largest battery storage facilities which is proving to be an environmental disaster!

Nature Preserve Poisoned After California Lithium Battery Facility Catches Fire, Scientists Say

“High levels of nickel, manganese, and cobalt were found in the soil within 2 miles of the Vistra Moss Landing Power Plant and Energy Storage Facility, KQED reported, citing measurements taken by scientists at San Jose State University. Those heavy metals were found in soil samples shortly after the facility caught fire on January 16.”

“Though local outlets have covered the story, it has not received national attention, possibly because the facility was used to store solar power during the day and provide it to consumers in the evening. Had the facility been a nuclear power plant, the story would likely have become international news.”

There are many other battery storage plants dotted around the US, here’s the five major ones:

cannot be used to extinguish a lithium-ion fire - from Brave AI:

“CO2 extinguishers are not effective for extinguishing lithium-ion battery fires. The high temperatures and self-oxidizing reaction of a lithium-ion battery's thermal runaway mean that CO2 does not reduce the temperature sufficiently. Additionally, the thermal runaway produces its own oxygen, which sustains the reaction until the CO2 disperses. Therefore, CO2 extinguishers are not recommended for lithium-ion battery fires as they do not provide adequate cooling or prevent thermal runaway.

For lithium-ion battery fires, specialized extinguishers like Lith-Ex are recommended. These extinguishers are designed to quickly cool the excessive heat, extinguish uncontrollable flames, and prevent re-ignition.

Other options include foam extinguishers containing CO2, powdered graphite, ABC dry chemical, or sodium carbonate, which can be used for smaller fires in confined spaces. However, these methods may not be sufficient for larger battery packs or thermal runaway scenarios.

The environmental and other regulations around nuclear power plants are extensive and numerous. Not so for battery storage plants. One would think that the regulations on environment and safety need to be just as strict as those for nuclear power plants.

