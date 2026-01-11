We are all familiar with the health warnings on cigarettes together with graphic images and black packaging for cigarette packets.

“The current U.S. Surgeon General health warnings on cigarette packages are as follows:

· SURGEON GENERAL’S WARNING: Smoking Causes Lung Cancer, Heart Disease, Emphysema, and May Complicate Pregnancy. · SURGEON GENERAL’S WARNING: Quitting Smoking Now Greatly Reduces Serious Risks to Your Health. · SURGEON GENERAL’S WARNING: Smoking By Pregnant Women May Result in Fetal Injury, Premature Birth, and Low Birth Weight. · SURGEON GENERAL’S WARNING: Cigarette Smoke Contains Carbon Monoxide.

Interestingly, the warnings do not include the explicit message “smoking kills” !

Personal note - I have smoked (20-a day) for fifty years and I will certainly die of something for which smoking may or may not have contributed/

I maintain that the experimental modified mRNA injections are more harmful than smoking – you can die within hours of injection!

From here:

Red Boxes Page - OpenVAERS

4,000 deaths reported to VAERS on the same day as an injection! How many smokers died with their first cigarette?

The risks of cancer and the reductions in national fertility numbers in the majority of countries injecting their people/ plus involuntary terminations of pregnancy (especially in the second trimester)

We have all read about the cancer promoting “ingredient” SV40, the cancer enabling features of lipid nanoparticles plus the presence of monkey DNA which are integral components of the experimental injections.

So, why no health warnings on every injection packet?

What are the “informed consent” ramifications for smokers/toxic vaxx recipients?

The UK, via THE NHS, has 13 compulsory health warnings – approved by the UN/WHO.

The WARNINGS include the standard “ Tobacco smoke contains over 70 substances known to cause cancer” that must be displayed on the side of every cigarette packet plus photos and messages that must take up at least half of the packet on the front and back of each packet.

Messages such as “quitting will improve your health”, “smoking causes blindness”, Smoking causes emphysema”, “smoking causes peripheral vascular disease”, “smoking doubles your risk of stroke”, and he perennial “smoking kills”..

Here is a more detailed look at the governments anti-smoking rationale:

Harms caused by smoking | Background information | Smoking cessation | CKS | NICE

The government messaging might be true and based on statistics on smoking that it collects and maintains.

That is not the point – the experimental modified mRNA (and viral vector) injections present an immediate risk of similar, if not more severe harm to those injected.

From here US data:

CDC VAERS Safety Signals Summary for COVID-19 Vaccines through 12/26/2025 – VAERS Analysis

“The slide below was taken from an FDA document from October 22, 2020 and provides a list of possible adverse event outcomes related to the Covid-19 vaccines.

The following table lists the number of adverse events found in the VAERS data which match the outcomes listed above:

Now, the UK’S NHS could compile similar tables showing the adverse evets from C19 injections administered in the UK but it refuses to do so on the grounds that “ people might get upset”.

UK Health Chiefs Refuse to Release Vaccine-Death Data Citing Misinformation Risk - British Brief

“British health authorities are facing significant criticism after choosing to withhold data that could potentially reveal connections between Covid-19 vaccinations and excess mortality rates across the United Kingdom.

“In their letter addressed to both the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Department for Health, the politicians claimed that crucial information mapping the timing of Covid vaccine administration against death dates had been shared with pharmaceutical companies but remained inaccessible to the general public.”

Toxic and deadly experimental “vaccine” manufacturers can have the data – the victims – certainly not! Imagine if the same standards were applied to similarly risky/unhealthy products such as alcohol and cigarettes?

You can divide the US numbers above by 5 to approximate UK numbers - all excluding the iatrogenic sin of death by remdesivir or Midazolam.

“The Government’s health body defended its position by arguing that publishing the sensitive data ‘could lead to misinformation’ that might negatively impact vaccine uptake among the population. The UKHSA further contended that releasing the information could potentially damage the mental health and wellbeing of families and friends who had lost loved ones during the pandemic.”

Why aren’t there “health warnings prominently displayed on the packaging on these EXPERIMENTAL injections???

Onwards!

