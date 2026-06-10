Here are the benefits that neighbours housed in HMO’s receive that those living next door do not necessarily receive.

From Brave AI:

“Asylum seekers housed in Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMOs) in the UK do not pay rent.

No Rent or Bills: Asylum seekers are provided with free, fully furnished accommodation by the Home Office (often via contractors like Serco or Mears). They are not required to pay rent, utility bills, or council tax for this housing.

Section 95 Support: This accommodation is part of Section 95 support, which is intended to prevent destitution while asylum claims are processed.

Subsistence Allowance: In addition to free housing, eligible asylum seekers receive a small weekly cash allowance (currently £49.18 per adult) for basic needs like food and toiletries, which is significantly below the poverty line.

Post-Decision: If asylum status is granted, individuals must leave asylum accommodation within 28 days and become responsible for their own rent, typically using Universal Credit or Housing Benefit in the private or social rented sector.

Think about that. A Brit has to pay rent – those asylum seekers do not, neither do they pay any council taxes or utility bills Plus, they get £49 a week for ‘stuff.

Those living next deoor have to pay all of that out of their earnings – perhaps reducing their standard of living to BELOW that of the dubious ‘asylum seekers.

Those asylum seekers have probably ditched all thir papers like ID in the sea before they crossed the channel – making it difficult, if not impossible for anyone – including their new neighbors to know who they are. Nither is their medical history knon, they could be carrying all sorts of disease – including ebola , TB, measles, mpox etx.

Neither is the state of their mental health known.

The Labour government and the tories before them simply override all of these concerns and ‘plant these invaders next door to taxpayers.

This is a crime.

Starmer comes out with trite platitudes like ‘this is not who we are’ when preaching bout protests . It is not who HE is, maybe, has he got a dozen fighting age males from Somalia/Sudan/Pakistan, Eritrea etc living next door to him?

Is he subject or other politicinas subject to delays in getting health or transport or a slowing of teaching standards because of the need for translation services? No.

One rule for ‘them’ and one rule for the draconian and illegal policies imposed on the rest of us.

The solution is the immediate construction of POW camps similar to those built to house 60,000 German PoWs at the end of the last war.

These camsp could be built tyo a higher stnard than those the refugees and asylum seekers are allegedly escaping from.

These camps could have asylum courts attached to process claims quickle.

All asylum seekers/refugees should immediately be housed in these camps.

One last point – why is deporting someone who has committed heinous crimes like murder/attempted murder, rape etc be rewarded with deportstion? That results in no punishment.

Rapists should be chemically castrated and murders/attempted murders ahould be executed – perhpa using the same techniques the pearl clutchers want to alloq for assisted suicide?

Successive government created this issue and are seeking to impose an awful solution on an innocent public – that is why people are ao angry.

Onwards!

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