Here is a podcast with a panel discussion on the realities that the perverted climate freaks want to call “Claptrapping” and want to ban. The suppression of even wanting to talk about and discover facts and truth is reminiscent of the Spanish Inquisition!

Spanish Inquisition | Definition, History, & Facts | Britannica

“Spanish Inquisition, (1478–1834), judicial institution ostensibly established to combat heresy in Spain. In practice, the Spanish Inquisition served to consolidate power in the monarchy of the newly unified Spanish kingdom, but it achieved that end through infamously brutal methods.”

Two points – amongst the many points discussed – was the reference to the Siemens Gamesa failure in Sweden which followed the Swedish government decision to reverse course on providing massive tax breaks and subsidies to the company. As with all “renewable energy” projects globally, these simply cannot survive without massive amounts of taxpayer funds (though there is one solar plant in Bulgaria that has been operating for 20 years and sems to generate a little value).

The other point was that natural gas costs 20 bucks per mWh whilst wind and solar costs over 100 bucks per mWh. This is typical of the costs passed on to household and industrial consumers of electricity.

Reference was made to the costs of electricity in California and New

From here in 2023:

How Much Does Electricity Cost in 2023? | EnergySage

New York households paid an average 22.64 ¢ / kWh, California households 28.38 ¢ / kWh.

To convert to mWh, these kWh have to be multiplied by 1,000. So instead oof 10 bucks per mWh for natural gas and 100 bucks per mWh for wind and solar, households in New York are paying 226.4 bucks per mWh and 283.8 bucks per mWh.

Got that? And that is because of the taxes and regulations-imposed on natural gas and the subsidies paid to renewables (wind and solar). Maybe the price of gas would come down to 10 bucks per mWh, were the regulations and taxes removed!

This is being played out on a global scale by the climate freak movement and promoted by the Sustainable Development goals of the (p)ignorant United Nations. Creating energy poverty via inflation, subsidies, regulations and taxes.

And even with that monstrous “price gouging” wind and solar still cannot pay its way. Make no bones about it, the capital costs have already been paid for by taxpayers for wind and solar. Renewable energy should be FREE, barring maintenance costs. It isn’t because of (political cult inquisition) racketeering. How’s that for “Claptrapping”!

Here is the back story on the Swedes bailing out of “green”.

https://www.greeneuropeanjournal.eu/swedens-green-transition-abandoned/

Here’s a link to the failure of the Siemens Gamesa project:

https://blogs.law.ox.ac.uk/oblb/blog-post/2023/12/taxes-blown-wind-siemens-gamesa-bailout

And here is another Swedish renewable energy project foundering on the rocks of reality and looking for a government bail-out:

https://northswedenbusiness.com/news/2024/januari/sweden-s-largest-wind-farm-faces-bankruptcy/

Check out the articles and see what is being done globally to rig the market in favour of useless, ugly and already obsolete wind and solar.

Lots more in the podcast, so here it is.

From here:

The Real Climate Claptrapping - Climate Alarm! (youtube.com)

Streamed live on Aug 26, 2024 Energy Realities

Irina Slav, Tammy Nemeth, and Stu Turley will be live talking about the most critical threat to our world, democracy, and our finances, "Climate Alarm." or "Claptrapping". There are so many fun things going on, and you won't believe who is sending out false information!!!

We love all of our podcast listeners, and we appreciate the questions in real-time. ‪@davidblackmon6807 - was on vacation, but we still had several jokes at his expense. Stu will write several articles with data points on the articles discussed and will include the links in the show notes.

Highlights of the Podcast

· 00:28 - Climate Claptrapping · 04:05 - Criticism of One-Sided Energy Discussions · 06:28 - Open Invitation for Energy Experts 07:57 - Challenges in Open Conversations on Energy · 11:06 - The Danger of Denying Reality · 14:08 - The Echo Chamber of Government Energy Policies 16:03 - Manipulation of Data in Climate Narratives · 20:02 - Ethics and Integrity in Energy Discussions · 22:54 - Manufactured Minds and Climate Anxiety · 23:36 - Commentary on Canada's Provinces and Equalization · 24:30 - Criticism of Quebec's Equalization Benefits · 25:21 - Sarcasm About Canadian Government Policies · 27:05 - Politicians and Mental Conditions · 27:42 - Misconceptions About Wind And Solar Facilities · 30:44 - Debt and Financial Irresponsibility · 31:16 - Sustainability of Wind and Solar Energy · 34:22 - Challenges with Renewable Energy · 37:39 - Environmental Impact of Wind and Solar · 44:35 - Break Down: $5 Trillion in Commodity Exports · 47:31 - IEA Roadmap Guides New Methane Reduction Funding Scheme · 52:32 - Americans trust in mass media

