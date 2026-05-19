From here:

Sierra Leone’s first lady defends having London council flat despite living in presidential palace

“The first lady is reported to have resided at the flat from 2007 until 2018 in the borough where house prices average out around £673,487.”

From Brave AI:

“Fatima Jabbe-Bio pays an average monthly council rent of £560 (per month) for her two-bedroom flat in Southwark. This subsidized rate is significantly lower than the average market rent for a two-bedroom apartment in the borough, which stood at £2,232 as of March 2025.”

“… she swapped out London in favour of the presidential pad over in Freetown, where she enjoys a series of luxuries, including tennis courts, a swimming pool and a helipad.

More than 18,000 are waiting for housing in Southwark, with some Britons facing up to five years of a wait.

“… council housing regulations demand such housing serves as the individual’s “only or principal home”.

She is living in SUBSIDIZED council housing, whilst having the opportunity to live in a palace, a luxury flat or in one of two luxury villas!

All this whilst denying needy families the ability to live in the same SUBSIDIZED council housing.

She makes the claim that she had “not committed any crime”.

Ignorance a(and arrogance are no defence in law, neither is fraud and lying.

A family amongst the 18,000 on the council waiting list PLUS, I would imagine, the millions of Londoners, myself included, would leap at the chance to live in a £700,000 2-bedroom property for £560 a month in the heart of London.

Who set the rate for the property – a friend of the family working for the housing department of the council???!!!

All a farce – the council would no doubt simply place 4 asylum seekers of fighting age into the flat anyway.

Onwards!

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