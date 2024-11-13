From here:

Leadership Ousted – Chaos Looms in Nation’s Troubled Heart | RightWing

· “Haiti’s Transitional Presidential Council (CPT) dismissed Prime Minister Garry Conille after just five months · Businessman Alix Didier Fils-Aimé appointed as new Prime Minister amid escalating gang violence · Over 700,000 people displaced due to ongoing unrest and instability · Concerns grow over constitutional legitimacy and governance challenges · U.S. faces potential consequences from Haiti’s instability, including increased migration and regional security threats

Hati has a population of around 11.6 million – with 1.2 million in the capital of Port-au-Prince. It is roughly 2,400 miles equidistant from Brazil, Mexico ad the USA.

“Haiti’s political instability is compounded by a surge in gang violence that has gripped the capital, Port-au-Prince. Armed groups now control approximately 80% of the city, leading to a collapse in governance and widespread displacement of civilians.”

I suspect the gangs are made up of armed neighbourhood protection civilians – protecting dwindling food and water resources.

If the United Nations was true to its original mission, it would send n 10,000 military personnel drawn from various countries to restore order. Of course, the UN is more interested in the climate than doing that.

Of course, the Biden junta will probably try and traffic another half million Haitians – - fly them out in the middle of the night with relevant temporary US entry visas of one sort or another. They can join the 850,000 or so already in the US - according to the Census Bureau’s 2024 Current Population Survey (CPS).

Onwards!!!

