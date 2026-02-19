From Brave AI:

“Koo Stark has not been confirmed to have visited Jeffrey Epstein’s private island, Little Saint James.

“ While her name appears in the Epstein files and she was known to have a social connection with Epstein, there is no direct evidence or credible documentation in the released materials indicating she ever traveled to the island. The files do not include records of her visiting, and her public statements have not confirmed such a visit.

“Koo Stark and Prince Andrew were in a relationship from February 1981 to 1983, lasting approximately 18 months. “

“ Stark, an American actress and photographer, met Andrew at his 21st birthday party in London, where she was understudying for a stage production. The couple developed a close bond, spending time at Buckingham Palace and Balmoral, and even vacationing together on Princess Margaret’s villa in Mustique in 1982.

“Their relationship drew intense media scrutiny after the press uncovered Stark’s film roles, particularly The Awakening of Emily (1976) and Cruel Passion (1977), which featured scenes described as soft-core pornography. The public and royal family backlash led to pressure on Andrew, and the relationship ended in 1983, reportedly under influence from the Queen”.

“Despite the split, Andrew remained supportive of Stark. He became the godfather of her daughter, Tatiana, born in 1997, and publicly defended him in 2015 during the Jeffrey Epstein controversy, stating he was a good man.”

“Stark has since focused on photography and has spoken out about the lasting impact of the media frenzy, including being physically attacked by paparazzi. In 2019, she won a libel case against Viacom International for calling her a “porn star,” receiving a substantial damages award. In 2022, she won another libel case against the Daily Mail over false claims about her relationship with Andrew. However, she faced a financial setback in 2020 after losing a High Court case over child support payments from her former partner, Warren Walker.”

Makes you wonder how many parties Mandelson and the Black Prince jointly attended with Epstein/Clinton et al, and whether they shared the same girls! Koo-koo ca-choo!

