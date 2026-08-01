The strategy of the Labour Party to ‘astro-turf’ in a Prime Minister- replacing the Starmer train wreck and changing the entire electoral system to favour socialists, will now be combined with ‘devolution which reduces national income and business taxes and siphons these off to ‘metro mayors WITHOUT also allocating national spending!

The change to the voting system from ‘first past the post’ to ‘preferential voting was effected just one month before the Greater Manchester mayoral election and led to the lowest recorded voter turn out. It was a stroke of strategic genius. The brains trust of the Labour Party rightly concluded that voters might not prefer Labour as a first choice, they would certainly prefer Laabour as a second choice! Screw proportional representation – preference voting was far more likely to succeed at a time when voters were sick of the whol election process!

From Brave AI:

“Greater Manchester first adopted the Supplementary Vote (SV) preferential system for the inaugural mayoral election on 4 May 2017. This system was chosen as part of the devolution deal enacted via the Cities and Local Government Devolution Act 2016, allowing the directly elected Mayor of Greater Manchester to exercise significant powers over transport, policing, and housing while ensuring the winner could build broad coalition support.

“The system was replaced by First Past the Post (FPTP) for the 2024 election under the Conservative government’s Elections Act 2022, which argued that SV caused voter confusion and wasted votes.

However, the Labour government restored the Supplementary Vote on 19 June 2026 through the English Devolution & Community Empowerment Act and the Combined Authorities (Mayoral Elections) (Amendment) Order 2026. This change ensures the SV system is used for the upcoming by-election on 30 July 2026, triggered by Andy Burnham’s election as MP for Makerfield. “

Because no candidate secured the required 50% threshold, the election proceeded to a second round where second-preference votes were distributed. Bev Craig ultimately won with 309,525 votes (66%) against Sian Astley‘s 157,178 votes (34%). Voter turnout was historically low at just under 25%.

“The Greater Manchester electorate for the 2026 mayoral by-election comprised 2,142,779 registered voters, making it the largest by-election electorate in UK history.”

“Bev Craig (Labour) won the election with 251,449 first-preference votes against Sian Astley (Reform UK) who received 111,928 first-preference votes.”

251,449 votes out of an electorate of 2,142,779 registered voters represents a paltry 12% of the electorate- 88% of which DID NOT vote for Bev Craig.

Leaving that aside, I wonder how many of the LBGTQ+ voted for ‘Bev’’.

“Manchester City Council has approved the UK’s first majority LGBTQ+ Extra Care housing scheme in Whalley Range, developed by Great Places Housing Group on the site of the former Spire Hospital. This £37 million project, which broke ground in June 2025 and is scheduled for completion in summer 2027, provides 80 social rent apartments for people aged 55 and over, with the majority of residents identifying as LGBTQ+.

“The development aims to create a safe and inclusive environment for older LGBTQ+ individuals, addressing higher rates of loneliness and discrimination reported in existing accommodations.

It also includes a separate block of 40 shared ownership apartments for first-time buyers and eligible customers to help address local affordability issues. The scheme was co-produced with the Russell Road Community Steering Group and the LGBT Foundation, with grant funding from Homes England and the Greater Manchester Combined Authority Brownfield Housing Fund.

While this specific Extra Care scheme is the primary recent policy initiative, broader strategies from the Greater Manchester Combined Authority also aim to account for disparities faced by LGBTQ+ people in housing access and homelessness. The project represents a shift from earlier plans that involved Anchor Hanover, who were replaced by Great Places to better meet the specific community needs identified through local engagement. “

Tis sort of scheme will have access to many millions – perhaps hundreds of millions of pounds ofincome and business taxes under devolution plans of Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

It is al so easy when you don’t have to account for the spending side of the equation.

The UK runs an fiscal deficit of £120 billion with defence spending around £20 billion short.

For the fiscal year ending March 2026 (2025/26), the UK’s public sector net borrowing (total deficit) is budgeted to be £118 billion, while the current budget deficit (funding day-to-day activities) is estimated at £93 billion.

I wonder what the new Chancellors budget will look like one income and business taxes plus the plans to gift£4,500 to families on social credit to encourage their kids into apprenticeships.

Suxh a dumb scheme. The government would do far better setting up AI trading accounts for2 million kids and taking the profits – after all- profits of 50% in a month are being widely reported!

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