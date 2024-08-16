The number of criminal immigrants that have entered the US o the Biden/Harris watch is around 11 million.

Here’s a representation of the flow by month for fiscal years ended September. December 2024 was a peak month at over 300,000. Click the link and roll your mouse over each dot to see the monthly crossings by year.

https://www.ksat.com/news/local/2024/06/04/why-mexicos-historic-president-elect-claudia-sheinbaum-could-see-policy-pushback-in-the-us/

We needn’t repeat the enormous burden that this has place on the US economy in terms of costs and the crowding out of Americans from their own communities, or the payments and benefits given to criminal immigrants ahead of US citizens in dire need of help who are being passed over in favour of these criminals. Suffice to say that each criminal costs around 100,0000 US dollars (50,000 in direct and another 50,000 in indirect costs) rolling up to a trillion bucks a year.

These 11 million illegal immigrants are the equivalent of the 8th largest State in the US, ahead of Georgia, North Carolina and Michigan.

So where are these criminals ending up?

According to a Brave browser response:

“Key Statistics:

· The unauthorized immigrant population in the US grew to 11 million in 2022, with estimates suggesting continued growth in 2023 and 2024. · Florida and Texas are among the top destinations for undocumented immigrants, driven by economic factors. · The US has more immigrants than any other country, with over 40 million people living in the country born in another country, accounting for about one-fifth of the world’s migrants.

Florida and Texas.

Side note: I wonder whether the 37 million Americans of Mexican descent have been inspired by the landslide victory of Claudia Sheinbaum, and consider Harris a “sister”.

It is against US law for a non-citizen to vote in Federal elections. The National Voter Registration Act of 1993 requires States to use a common form, which includes an attestation under penalty of perjury that the applicant is a U.S. citizen.

Her is a link to a general discussion on immigration – both legal and illegal.

https://www.pewresearch.org/short-reads/2024/07/22/key-findings-about-us-immigrants/

“Most immigrants (77%) are in the country legally. As of 2022:

§ 49% were naturalized U.S. citizens. § 24% were lawful permanent residents. § 4% were legal temporary residents. § 23% were unauthorized immigrants.

How many criminal votes are going to be cast by criminal immigrants this year?

Your guess is as good as mine. The amount of voter fraud is, as thy say, non-trivial and criminals, political or otherwise, have a lot of incentives to defraud the American public.

Greg Gutfeld commented on the issue here:

Gutfeld: Democrats are playing chess (youtube.com)

And a New York Post article here:

How non-citizens are getting voter registration forms across the US — and how Republicans are trying to stop it (nypost.com)

“Every state but North Dakota, New Hampshire, Wisconsin and Wyoming gives applicants for either welfare benefits, driver’s licenses, or in some cases, mail-in ballots federal voter registration forms without demanding proof of citizenship.”

Onwards!!!

