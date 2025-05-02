Results in the local elections will be rolling in over the course of the day.

Politics is a strange mix of individuals and policies – a few weeks is a long time.

The policies of the Labour government are fundamentally flawed – as is the leadership and cabinet of incompetents.

Perhaps the “brains trust” of the Labour party will see the writing on the wall.

Starmer is adopting ever closer ties with the EU – causing friction with the US and going against the wishes of those that voted to leave the EU.

Starmer has proven ineffective in handling legal and illegal immigration.

But the real kick in the guts for the Brits are the “woke” policies around DEI and “net zero”. The UK’s economic woes can be largely attributed to these useless and costly policies.

The burden imposed on the UK by “net zero” alone easily runs to 2-3% of annual GDP, which translates into 5-10% of household income – either in direct costs from energy bills and increase in local city taxes or indirectly via the enormous 150 billion pound deficits run by central government (and the huge deficits of, mostly Labour run, local councils.

Note the salaries paid to senior civil servants and council bureaucracies that are multiples of the Prime Minister’s salary.

There is no chance that the current Labour regime will reverse course, but if Labour wants to win the next election, scheduled before 15 August 2029.

Which means another Labour government needs to be formed – without th current bunch f morons in leadership and cabinet positions.

Either that or enjoy a few years of screwing up and spending a lifetime in “opposition”.

