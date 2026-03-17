The WHO has not issued such a declaration or indicated that it is even aware of the lethal outbreak that has claimed two young lives so far out of 15 confirmed cases.

‘At least two young people have died from a meningitis outbreak in Kent, UK, as of March 17, 2026. The victims include a University of Kent student and a Year 13 sixth-form pupil from Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in Faversham. Both were believed to be aged between 18 and 21. The outbreak is linked to invasive meningococcal disease, with four confirmed cases of meningitis B (MenB), the most common and deadliest strain in the UK. The infection is thought to have spread through close contact, possibly at a house party in Whitstable and a social event at Club Chemistry in Canterbury on March 5–7.’

Here is a link o the WHO page Meningitis

There Is a ‘vaccine’ for ‘MEN B

‘The MenB vaccine has proven highly effective in preventing meningococcal group B disease, particularly in infants. In the UK, the national immunisation programme using the Bexsero vaccine (4CMenB) led to a 62% reduction in MenB cases among vaccinated children by the third year of the programme, preventing an estimated 277 cases between 2015 and 2018.’ While direct data on long-term protection against clinical disease is limited due to the rarity of MenB cases, studies show that protective antibody levels wane within 1–2 years after the primary series. However, a booster dose can rapidly restore immunity.’

Importantly, the MenB vaccine also provides significant cross-protection against gonorrhoea, reducing the risk by 33–40% with two doses. This has led to a world-first UK programme, starting in August 2025, targeting high-risk groups such as gay and bisexual men to combat rising gonorrhoea rates.

There are also antibiotics TO TREAT MEINGITIS- per Brave AI;

‘Cefotaxime and ceftriaxone are first-line antibiotics for empiric treatment of bacterial meningitis, effective against Streptococcus pneumoniae, Neisseria meningitidis, and Haemophilus influenzae. For penicillin-resistant S. pneumoniae, vancomycin is added to cefotaxime or ceftriaxone. Ampicillin is recommended for Listeria monocytogenes and Streptococcus agalactiae. For Pseudomonas aeruginosa, ceftazidime or meropenem are preferred. Meropenem is used for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacilli, and vancomycin covers methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus species. Treatment regimens are tailored based on age, suspected pathogen, and antibiotic susceptibility

Antibiotics are highly effective against bacterial meningitis when administered promptly and appropriately. The effectiveness depends on the choice of antibiotic, its ability to penetrate the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), and the causative pathogen. Third- and fourth-generation cephalosporins (e.g., ceftriaxone, cefotaxime) and ampicillin are recommended due to their excellent CSF penetration and efficacy against common pathogens like Streptococcus pneumoniae, Neisseria meningitidis, and Haemophilus influenzae. Clinical studies show high bacteriological cure rates (80–95%) and low mortality with these agents.

Combination therapy (e.g., ampicillin + chloramphenicol) has been effective, particularly in regions with high resistance or in neonates, though ceftriaxone alone often provides comparable or superior outcomes with less frequent dosing and fewer side effects. Cefepime and meropenem are alternatives for resistant or atypical organisms. However, antibiotics like chloramphenicol—though effective and orally available—have been limited by serious side effects (e.g., bone marrow suppression), despite their ideal pharmacokinetic profile.

Key factors influencing effectiveness:

Early initiation of treatment is critical; delays increase mortality and neurological sequelae.

Pathogen-specific resistance (e.g., penicillin-resistant pneumococci) may require adjusted regimens.

Adjunctive therapies (e.g., dexamethasone) improve outcomes when used with antibiotics.

Persister cells formed by some antibiotics (e.g., protein synthesis inhibitors) may lead to relapse, highlighting the need for bactericidal, non-lytic agents.

Overall, empiric antibiotic therapy with broad-spectrum agents effective in CSF is the cornerstone of treatment, and outcomes are significantly better with timely, evidence-based regimens.

WHERE THE HELL DID IT COME FROM?

Brave AI has this;

‘The meningitis belt of sub-Saharan Africa has the highest rates of meningitis globally, stretching from Senegal in the west to Ethiopia in the east. The 26 countries in this region include: Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Eritrea, Ethiopia, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, and Uganda.

‘Among these, Mali, Niger, Chad, Guinea, Burkina Faso, and Nigeria consistently report the highest burden of meningococcal meningitis. In 2019, Somalia, Mali, Niger, Chad, Guinea, Burkina Faso, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, Nigeria, and Guinea-Bissau had the highest age-standardized death rates (ASDRs) due to meningitis.

The disease is hyperendemic in this region, with seasonal epidemics peaking during the dry season (December–June), and incidence rates historically reaching up to 1,000 cases per 100,000 people—far exceeding rates in other regions like Europe, the US, or Australia, where rates are typically 0.1–2.4 cases per 100,000 annually. ‘

The UK des not have publish records for the nationalities of illegal migrants, nor has it published records of the vaccination status for the nationalities of legal migrants from those countries.

There is no evidence of infections causd by immigrants;

‘Based on the provided search results, there is no specific data available on the number of illegal migrants who have arrived in the UK from the listed countries.

The available data focuses on broader trends and specific nationalities:

Eritrea, Ethiopia, Somalia, Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo are frequently mentioned in the context of migration to the UK, but the figures provided are for asylum claims or irregular arrivals overall, not specifically from the listed countries.

For example, Eritreans were the second most common nationality among those arriving illegally via the Channel (6,267 in the year to June 2025), and Sudanese were the fourth most common (4,318).

Democratic Republic of the Congo nationals accounted for only 11 illegal arrivals in the year to June 2025.

The data on Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, and others is limited to asylum applications or legal visas, not illegal entries.

‘Tuberculosis (TB), HIV, hepatitis B and C, syphilis, and various neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) are more prevalent among migrant populations in the UK, including those arriving irregularly. Pre-entry screening for refugees has identified hepatitis B (2.04%), HIV (0.4%), syphilis (0.24%), and hepatitis C (0.41%), with significantly higher rates among individuals from Sub-Saharan Africa. TB remains a major concern, with studies showing up to 45% of refugees having latent TB and 92 active cases per 100,000 in pre-entry assessments. NTDs such as schistosomiasis, strongyloidiasis, and soil-transmitted helminths are also more common in migrants from endemic regions, though routine screening is not universally implemented.

Key factors increasing risk include prolonged transit in overcrowded conditions, limited access to healthcare, and pre-existing health vulnerabilities. While the UK conducts pre-entry screening for some diseases, no mandatory health tests are applied to illegal migrants, and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) does not currently recommend universal screening for most NTDs. However, clinical suspicion based on country of origin, symptoms, or eosinophilia can trigger targeted testing.

Important context: The risk of disease transmission to the wider UK population is low due to effective public health systems. The primary concern is early detection and treatment for the migrants themselves, as untreated infections can lead to severe long-term health consequences and increased healthcare costs. Mental health conditions such as PTSD and depression are also highly prevalent among asylum seekers and refugees.’

‘As of March 15, 2026, Kent County Council (KCC) is seeking to declare an “illegal immigration emergency,” citing that Kent has become the frontline for small boat crossings. According to the council, over 3,500 people have arrived in the UK via small boats so far in 2026, with Kent being the primary landing point.

The Home Office has recorded 748 migrants arriving in Kent over a two-day period in April 2024, and 309 arrivals on March 9, 2026, with 48 more on March 15, 2026. However, these figures represent detections, not the total number of unique individuals, as people may be counted multiple times if they cross more than once.

The UK government states it has stopped over 40,000 crossing attempts and removed or deported nearly 60,000 people since coming into office. While the Home Office does not provide a total number of illegal immigrants currently residing in Kent, it confirms that asylum seekers are housed in temporary accommodations, including hotels and former military sites, with 30,657 asylum seekers in hotels as of December 2025.

KCC claims the influx has strained public services and finances, but the Home Office counters that costs are fully recovered from the government, and the council’s claims of financial burden are inaccurate.

Note: Exact numbers of illegal immigrants residing in Kent are not officially published due to the difficulty in tracking unauthorised migration. The figures provided are based on detected arrivals and asylum accommodation data.’

Illegal migrants throw all their papers into the sea before they are arrested – so, not only will they prevent the detection of past criminality – murder, rape, drug smuggling, human trafficking etc- their past medical records are concealed from health authorities.

Lastly the ‘vaccines’ bear comparison to C19 ‘vaccines’;

‘LION MenB is a UK clinical trial conducted by St George’s, University of London, to compare two primary immunisation schedules for Meningococcal B (MenB) disease in infants. The study investigates whether administering the MenB vaccine at 3 months instead of the standard 4 months provides equivalent immune responses. The trial aims to offer infants earlier protection, as MenB cases peak at 5 months of age. Infants were randomly assigned to receive either the standard UK schedule or an adjusted schedule with the second MenB dose at 3 months. Blood samples were collected to measure immune responses, and families recorded side effects in diaries. The study concluded in 2024 and supports potential changes to national immunisation policy to provide earlier protection.

Another notable UK trial is ISRCTN46336916, led by the Oxford Vaccine Group, which tested the safety and immunogenicity of a new adenovirus-vectored MenB vaccine candidate, ChAdOx1 MenB.1, in adults aged 18–50. This Phase I/IIa trial demonstrated that the vaccine was safe and induced strong protective immune responses against a specific MenB strain. The results support the potential of adenoviral vector platforms for broader bacterial vaccines and are paving the way for future multivalent formulations. The trial was completed in 2020 but laid critical groundwork for next-generation MenB vaccines.

ChAdOx1 is a replication-deficient chimpanzee adenovirus vector used in vaccine development. It was engineered to deliver genetic material from pathogens—such as the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein—into human cells to trigger an immune response without causing disease.

The name ChAdOx1 stands for: Ch : Chimpanzee Ad : Adenovirus Ox : Oxford (developed at the University of Oxford’s Jenner Institute) 1 : First version of the vector platform



It is the backbone of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine (ChAdOx1 nCoV-19), which was approved for emergency use in late 2020. The vector is modified to be non-replicating and does not cause illness, making it safe for use in vaccines. It has also been used in investigational vaccines for diseases like MERS, Ebola, influenza, and Nipah virus.

The platform is valued for its strong immunogenicity, low reactogenicity, and ability to be stored at standard refrigeration temperatures—eliminating the need for a strict cold chain.

The Oxford AstraZeneca C19 ‘ vaccine is being tested in court because of its side effects – the MenB vaccine comes from the same platform – just saying!

‘AstraZeneca is facing ongoing legal challenges in the UK High Court over its Oxford-AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria) COVID-19 vaccine, with claims centering on the vaccine being “defective” under the Consumer Protection Act 1987 due to its link to Vaccine-induced Immune Thrombocytopenia and Thrombosis (VITT), a rare but serious blood clotting disorder.

Key Claims : Two test cases have been filed: Jamie Scott , a father-of-two, suffered a permanent brain injury from a blood clot after vaccination in April 2021. Anish Tailor , widower of Alpa Tailor, is pursuing a claim after his wife died from VITT-related complications in April 2021.

AstraZeneca’s Position : The company denies causing the injuries but has admitted in court documents that its vaccine can, in very rare cases, cause Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS) , the medical term for VITT. The causal mechanism remains unknown.

Legal Progress : The case is moving forward, with legal teams instructing scientific experts to assess the claims. The outcome could open the door to up to 80 additional claims worth an estimated £80 million.

Compensation Concerns : Families argue the UK’s fixed £120,000 Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme is insufficient, prompting legal action against the manufacturer instead of relying on government compensation.

Regulatory Stance: Despite the legal challenges, regulators including the MHRA and WHO continue to affirm that the vaccine’s benefits outweigh the risks of extremely rare side effects, and it is no longer used in the UK for routine vaccination.

The case is part of a broader scrutiny of vaccine safety and liability, with hearings postponed as of late 2024 due to delays in the UK’s Covid Inquiry.

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