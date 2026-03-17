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Crosscat's avatar
Crosscat
6h

According to UK news the strain is B in the Kent outbreak, but according to chatGPT the sub Saharan African strains are usually W or A,C,X ( the vaccine my children got at school was for ACWY - not X). Infants are given Bexsero for the B strain, which is the one used in the LIONmenB trial you mention. It wasn’t introduced for teenagers as ‘it wasn’t cost effective’ (! Really?) but I paid privately to vaccinate my teenagers with it. They are university aged and so their peers likely haven’t had this vaccine .Then I became an anti vaxxer during covid and discovered this substack on the subject

https://marcellapiperterry.substack.com/p/meningococcal-infection-caused-by

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Pond23's avatar
Pond23
8h

https://youtu.be/u0_5jDwqDtM?si=1GErXx671iHY5GFt

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