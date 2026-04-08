From here:

How serious will the jet fuel crisis in Europe become?

“The shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz has severely constrained supplies, with jet fuel—one of the most impacted refined products—facing worsening shortages in April and May, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned.

While Asia is already feeling the impact of such a price increase — with several flights cancelled due to its heavy reliance on Middle Eastern imports — Europe could be next.”

Several flights?

From Brave AI:

“The available data indicates the following regarding flight cancellations and the Iran war in 2026:

Global Cancellations : As of mid-March 2026, 63,265 flights to or from the Middle East had been cancelled since the conflict began on February 28, affecting six million passengers .

India Specifics : On April 7, 2026, an Indian civil aviation official stated that over 10,000 flights by Indian carriers to West Asia had been cancelled.

Asia-Specific Impact : Asian airlines are cutting capacity and carrying extra fuel due to jet fuel shortages,

IATA Statements: an IATA warning that replenishing jet fuel supplies could take months, “

A few more than ‘several’!

Back to the MSN article:

“The final jet fuel cargoes that passed through the Strait of Hormuz before its closure are projected to arrive at European ports around 10 April, according to Argus Media, a global energy and commodity market intelligence firm. After that, unless the energy chokepoint reopens or adequate alternative routes are secured, incoming volumes may drop significantly.”

“An estimate by Argus Media, based on Eurostat data, suggests that available commercial jet fuel stocks could cover three months in the United Kingdom, four in Portugal, five in Hungary, six in Denmark, seven in Italy and Germany and eight in France and Ireland.”

“Meanwhile, US monthly jet fuel exports to Europe reached their highest level in March, approaching 400,000 tonnes, and the trend is set to continue. However, that volume remains far below the 1,4 million tonnes of jet fuel imported into the EU-27 and the UK in May 2025, highlighting the slow pace at which U.S. exports can help close the shortfall.”

Her’s a live map of the Straits:

Strait of Hormuz Live Ship Traffic Map, Live Ship Tracking

Pray for peace, prepare for an end to the ceasefire – remember that Muslims are taught that life on earth is a preparation for life after death -which is the true purpose of life on this earth. They also believe that all man-made laws are invalid and that the only valid law is Sharia.

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