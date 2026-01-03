From here:

Trump says US will ‘run Venezuela’ after special forces seize Maduro from bedroom

Running Venezuela may not be as straightforward as is envisaged.

“At a press conference today, the American president stated: “Were going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition. He added: “ He further added: “We want peace, liberty and justice for the great people of Venezuela, that includes people living in the US and who want to go home.”

Donald Trump has declared that the US intends to assume control of Venezuela.

Hmmm.

Let’s dive in on what “running” and taking control of the country will entail.

Military sstrength – Trump would want these guys to remain “onside”

per Brave AI:

“Active military personnel: Around 123,000 , broken down as 63,000 in the army, 25,500 in the navy, 11,500 in the air force, and 23,000 in the national guard.

Reservists: Approximately 8,000 active reservists.

Paramilitary and militia forces: Estimated at 200,000 to 300,000 members, including the Bolivarian militia (milicia bolivariana) and the National Guard, which is often counted separately from the regular armed forces.

Some sources cite a broader total of up to 343,000 personnel when including paramilitary and reserve forces, though this figure may reflect outdated or aggregated data.

The military’s strength is largely symbolic due to deteriorating equipment, low morale, and budget constraints, despite its large manpower.

Demographics of Venezuela:

“As of Saturday, January 3, 2026, the current population of Venezuela is estimated at 30,964,464. This figure reflects a population growth of 577 people per day, driven by 821 births and 225 deaths daily, with a net migration of -19 people per day. The population is composed of 15,532,752 males (50.2%) and 15,432,288 females (49.8%), resulting in a sex ratio of 1.01 males per female. The median age of the population is 27.4 years, and life expectancy is 73.9 years, with males living to 70.8 years and females to 77.2 years. The population density is 34.0 people per square kilometer (87.9 per square mile).

A little more:

“The major population centers of Venezuela are concentrated in the northern, central, and western regions, particularly within the coastal mountain system, which includes the Coastal Range and the Interior Range. This area, though covering only a small fraction of the country’s territory, hosts the largest urban agglomerations due to historical settlement patterns, economic opportunities, and infrastructure development. The most prominent urban center is Caracas, the capital, located in the north-central region, with an estimated metropolitan population of 3 million, representing about 12% of the national urban population.

Other major population centers include Maracaibo in the northwest, a key port city in Zulia state with approximately 2.2 million inhabitants, and Valencia in Carabobo state, an industrial hub with around 1.6 million people. Barquisimeto in Lara state, with about 1.2 million residents, and Maracay in Aragua state, with nearly 1.8 million, are also significant urban centers.

These cities, along with the Caracas metropolitan area, form the core of Venezuela’s highly urbanized landscape, where approximately 88.5% of the population resides in urban areas.

The Capital Region—comprising the Capital District, Miranda, and Vargas states—serves as a major economic, political, and cultural hub, driven by the Caracas metropolitan area. The states of Zulia, Miranda, and Carabobo together account for a significant share of the national population, which was estimated at approximately 28.5 million in 2025.

It will take several years to repair the oil infrastructure and get it to the stage where it generates LARGE surplus dollars.

From Brave AI:

“The number of people employed by the Venezuelan government has been reported with varying figures depending on the source and year. According to a 2024 study by the Inter-American Development Bank, the government has approximately 2.2 million workers on its payroll, which is about one-fifth of the nation’s labor force.

The people on the government payroll need to be paid – the army, police and emergency services especially, but so do teachers, health workers, street cleaners etc, let’s not forget “the law”.

Wha about school buses and internal transport systems? Who is gong to “run” them?

Will US law apply, will judges and lawyers be expected to apply US law and the police to patrol and enforce he law – to US standards?

Just how good or bad are Venezuela’s public (and private) accounting standards?

“Venezuela’s government has unveiled a proposed 2026 budget of $19.9 billion, which represents a 12% reduction in nominal U.S. dollar terms compared to the current year’s spending plan.

“This follows a trend of fiscal adjustments, including a nearly 11% increase in the 2025 budget to $22.7 billion, driven by efforts to manage economic challenges despite declining oil contributions.

In 2025, income from the state-owned oil company PDVSA is projected to cover 53% of government spending, down from 57% in 2024.”

“The drug component of Venezuela’s illicit economy was estimated to generate $5.1 billion in profits in 2022, making it the most profitable single illicit activity in the country that year.

This figure represents a significant portion of the total illicit economy, which accounted for 15.67% of Venezuela’s GDP in 2022, or approximately $9.4 billion in total .

While illicit gold trafficking was noted as more significant in terms of the number of people involved and its reach, drug trafficking generated nearly three times the income of the illicit gold trade in 2022 . The study by Transparency International Venezuela and Ecoanalítica estimated that drug trafficking alone contributed to a gross margin of $4.9 billion annually, based on the transit of at least 55,500 kilograms of cocaine and 7,000 kilograms of marijuana through Venezuela in 2021 .

Despite Venezuela’s role as a transit point for global drug flows, it is not a major producer of cocaine, with only a small portion of global production originating from the country, and it plays virtually no role in the fentanyl trade .”

Trump will need to appoint a lot of (US or Venezuelan?) “tsars” to run each government department - running a country of 30 million is a non-trivial matter!

The first step will be to continue the flow of “spice” to Venezuelan government employees from PDVSA.

I wonder who manages the pensions!

Who is going to run the 86 year old central bank? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Central_Bank_of_Venezuela

Ouh America countries have an annoying habit of collapsing – will Trump need to make the country a dollar based economy in order to pay bills from a host of government bank accounts?

“As of the most recent information available, Citibank Venezuela was the only U.S. universal bank with a presence in Venezuela, but it ceased operations in the country in 2021.

There are no active U.S. commercial banks currently operating in Venezuela.

However, some international financial services and platforms, such as Merú, Facebank (a Puerto Rico-based bank within the U.S. banking network), and Payoneer, are used by individuals in Venezuela to receive dollar-denominated payments from the United States.

Additionally, certain Venezuelan banks with international operations, such as Banesco and Mercantil Banco, have branches in Panama and the U.S., which may facilitate cross-border transactions.

