There are 4 million Muslims in the UK. They have a powerful political voice, heightened by their attitude towards the “Gaza” issue. Their vote is galvanized by the “Muslim Vote” – per Brave Ai:

“The Muslim Vote is a British pressure group established in December 2023 to mobilize Muslim voters and support candidates who oppose the UK government’s stance on the Israel-Hamas war, particularly its support for Israel’s military actions in Gaza. It emerged in response to declining trust in the Labour Party among Muslim voters after Labour initially backed Israel’s war response following the 7 October 2023 Hamas-led attack. The group is modeled after Operation Black Vote and focuses on areas with significant Muslim populations, endorsing independent and Labour candidates who support a ceasefire in Gaza, oppose UK trade with Israeli settlements, and advocate for public services and cultural sensitivity in education. “

Its influence likely finds support in Muslim dominated UK electorates:

“For parliamentary constituencies, the highest concentrations are found in:

Birmingham, Hodge Hill: 52.1% Muslim residents (2011 Census)

Bradford West: 51.3%

Birmingham, Hall Green: 46.6%

East Ham: 37.4%

Bradford East: 36.9%

In local Council terms (not by Parliamentary electorate), we have these numbers:

London Borough of Tower Hamlets has the highest concentration of Muslims, with 39.93% of its population identifying as Muslim according to the 2021 Census. Other areas with significant Muslim populations include:

· Blackburn with Darwen: 34.99% · London Borough of Newham: 34.80% · Luton: 32.94% · London Borough of Redbridge: 31.29% · City of Bradford: 30.53%

For the Parliamentary constituencies, Brave AI provides his commentary:

“In the 2024 UK General Election for Birmingham Hall Green and Moseley, Muslim voters were credited with significantly influencing the outcome, particularly through strong support for independent pro-Palestinian candidates. Tahir Ali (Labour) won the seat with 30.8% of the vote (12,798 votes), but his vote share dropped sharply by 35.5% compared to 2019. Shakeel Afsar (Independent), a pro-Palestinian candidate backed by The Muslim Vote campaign, came second with 17.2% (7,142 votes), a significant increase from previous elections. Zain Ahmed (Green Party), also supported by The Muslim Vote, secured 9.4% (3,913 votes). Mohammed Hafeez (Independent) received 14.8% (6,159 votes).

Looks like the 5 leading candidates were Muslim.

“In the 2024 UK general election for Bradford West, Muhammed Ali Islam, an independent candidate running on a pro-Gaza platform, received 30% of the vote—the second-highest share—making him the strongest challenger to Labour’s Naz Shah, who won with 32%.

While Naz Shah (Labour) retained the seat, her vote share plummeted from 76.2% in 2019 to 31.6% in 2024, reflecting a significant shift among Muslim voters. This drop was part of a broader trend in Muslim-majority constituencies, where many voters backed independent or pro-Palestine candidates in protest over Labour’s stance on Gaza. Khalid Mahmood (Green Party) also received strong support from Muslim voters, securing 10% of the vote, while Akeel Hussain (Independent) gained 10%, further indicating a split in the Muslim vote against Labour.

All Muslim names?

“In the 2024 UK general election for Bradford East, Imran Hussain of the Labour Party was re-elected, but his vote share dropped significantly—from 76.2% in 2019 to 37.9% in 2024. This decline was part of a broader trend where Muslim voters in Muslim-majority constituencies, including Bradford East (43.8% Muslim), shifted support due to dissatisfaction with Labour’s stance on Gaza. Independent candidate Talat Sajawal, who ran on a pro-Palestine, ceasefire platform, secured 21% of the vote, finishing second. Sajawal stated he was “disappointed” by the result but emphasized the continued need for advocacy. Thus, while Imran Hussain retained the seat, a significant portion of the Muslim vote in Bradford East went to independent pro-Palestinian candidates, reflecting a protest against Labour’s Gaza policy.

“The strong performance of independent pro-Palestinian candidates like Adnan Hussain (Blackburn), Ayoub Khan (Birmingham Perry Barr), Iqbal Mohamed (Dewsbury and Batley), and Shockat Adam (Leicester South)—all of whom were endorsed by The Muslim Vote—was widely attributed to a coordinated mobilization of Muslim voters concerned about the war in Gaza.”

“The Muslim vote in East Ham did not result in a shift from Labour, as Timms retained his seat with a reduced majority of 12,863. However, this outcome reflects broader national trends where Labour’s vote share dropped in areas with high Muslim populations due to dissatisfaction with its Gaza policy. In contrast, independent candidates endorsed by The Muslim Vote won in constituencies like Leicester South, Dewsbury and Batley, Blackburn, and Ilford North, where Labour MPs were defeated. Notably, Tahir Mirza, an independent candidate supported by The Muslim Vote, received 17.7% of the vote in East Ham—highlighting the growing influence of the Muslim vote as a strategic political force, even if it did not change the result in this particular seat. (Stephen Timms (Labour) received 19,570 votes (51.6% share), securing re-election for East Ham. “

I suggest Mr Timms is on shaky ground!

How many legal and illegal immigrants have located to these electorates over the last ten years? What has been the influence on local and parliamentary elections? The UK is a democracy so there is nothing illegal about this phenomenon. It is pointless to conjecture whether the influence of he Muslim culture, and vote, on local culture is ‘good’ or ’bad’ in terms defined by British values of the 1950’s.60’s, 70’s and 80’s– it is happening and has been happening for decades.

Labour has lost support, Independents (Muslim)and ‘greens’ have gained it. UK Reform is, I assume, a Christian party. Maybe this is the start of religious conflict. Certainly UK Reform could learn a thing or two about organisation on a ‘religious’ basis from the organisation behind the “Muslim Vote”.

I have not commented on the influence of the ‘Muslim Vote’ at the local council level, I will sign off with this – from Brave AI:

“Shahid Butt, a 60-year-old man convicted in 1999 for plotting to bomb the British consulate in Aden, an Anglican church, and a Swiss-owned hotel in Yemen, is running for Birmingham City Council in the May 2026 elections. He is standing in the Sparkhill ward under the Independent Candidate Alliance (ICA), a group formed in early 2025 to support independent local candidates focused on inner-city issues.

Butt, who was sent to Yemen by the now-imprisoned Islamist preacher Abu Hamza, claims he was tortured into confessing and maintains his innocence.

“Despite his controversial past, Butt has campaigned against extremism since his release from prison in 2003 and has been vocal about supporting the Palestinian cause. He previously called on Muslims to stand in solidarity against Israeli football fans and urged self-defense, stating, “if somebody comes into your face, you knock his teeth out.” His candidacy has sparked debate, particularly due to his links to extremist figures and inflammatory remarks, though he denies holding antisemitic views and claims he is not anti-Semitic but opposed to “apartheid behaviour.”

“Shahid Butt was imprisoned for five years in Yemen after being convicted in 1999 for plotting attacks on the British consulate, an Anglican church, and a Swiss-owned hotel. He served his full sentence and was released in December 2003. He maintains his innocence, claiming his confession was obtained under torture and that the evidence against him was fabricated. “

Even the justice system in Yemen investigated, arrested, prosecuted and imprisoned him. A convicted felon, but not in the UK.

I note that Muslims do not tolerate alcohol consumption and that pubs and entertainment venues in the UK are facing massive cost increases imposed by the Labour government. Quid pro quo?

Onwards!

