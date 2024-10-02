Here’s a great little video that sums up the global plans to impoverish the planet with useless wind turbines – with a focus on the UK.

From here:

Godfrey Bloom: The whole wind turbine game is a SCAM – The Expose (expose-news.com)

The embedded video points out some home truths, like this:

“A 2-megawatt wind turbine requires 200 tonnes of steel, which needs 300 tonnes of iron and 170 tonnes of coking coal. The coal, and other raw materials, have to be mined and transported by hydrocarbon-powered transport.”

As with the US and the EU – the land used by these wind turbines IS SEIZED by the state. O recurse, perhaps some compensation, but no provision for the return of the land to its original state. The politicians simply SEIZE the land chosen by shiny trousered bureaucrats.

Godfrey points out that the life span of the wind turbines has been found to be 11 years and how the turbines only work when the wind speed is just right – not too much (turned off) ad not too little (kept operational using electricity – probably sourced from natural gas).

He finishes up with a reference to a company called Octopus – which is hip deep in the scam for wind and solar. (The UK just entered its autumn period of fog ridden, shorter days and longer nights).

Here is its “splash page for consumers:

About Us | The Future of Energy | Octopus Energy

“We're making energy fair, clean, and simple for all using technology.”

Notice the absence of the word “cheap”!

It talks about the savings it has passed on to customers and excellent customer service – AFTER POWER BILLS HAVE BEEN JACKED UP BY THE USE F RENEWABLES IN THE POWER GRID!!!

Here a link to the parent company:

🐙 Octopus Group: Investments, Real Estate, Ventures, Energy, Wealth

Which has this embedded video:

The Green Weeny Wind Energy Hoax (youtube.com)

“Outpricing, outsmarting or outmanoeuvring the competition won’t last forever. Out behaving them will.”

Simon Rogerson, CEO of Octopus Group

Starting with gullible politicians billing their tax-paying voters into energy poverty.

You can get a sense of its character here:

“From our early origins giving retail investors greater access to high growth small businesses, we’ve built and invested in disruptive, progressive companies spanning financial services, energy and education.”

Whilst Octopus Group is a beneficiary of many contracts in the renewables sector in the UK, Brave AI does not show any links between it or its funder Rogerson t the UK Labour Party – which means that, if there are any links – they are at least one step removed.

Onwards!!!

