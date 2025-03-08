Great news for Mark Steyn - his one million dollar fine awarded to Michal Mann reduced to just $5,000. The law firm representing Michael Mann will have to pick up half a million bucks in costs.

The Climate Realism Show discusses it here in the opening minutes:

The High Cost of Climate Scams — The Climate Realism Show #148

The show opens with a story on Bill Nye brazenly lying about the impact of climate change in the Carolinas. Shockingly brazen ignorance of actual data by a lunatic.

The larger story is the defeat of Michael Mann - apparently all his costs are covered by the legal firm backing him - and he doesn’t have to pay a penny of the $500,000 in costs he has run up defending his ridiculous “hockey stick”,

I covered the story here:

(100) Mark Steyn v Michael Mann – Bad news all round – Steyn lost – Mann was awarded ONE DOLLAR for defamation. but Steyn was fined a million bucks for malice

The source of funds for the is wrapped up in this:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Climate_Science_Legal_Defense_Fund

“The Climate Science Legal Defense Fund (CSLDF) is a not-for-profit organization established in 2011 to provide legal assistance to researchers and institutions engaged in climate science facing legal challenges from private entities such as think tanks and legal foundations.[1]”

Here is a link to its website:

]

https://www.csldf.org/

Which has this:

“The Climate Science Legal Defense Fund has fought for the scientific endeavour since 2011. Our initiatives ensure that scientists can conduct, publish, and discuss their research and advocate for science without the threat of political harassment, censorship, or legal intimidation.”

This is cover for the Cult ideology it advocates.

Here’s the start of the rabbit hole n th source of funding for the Climate Science Legal Defense Fund, from Brave AI:

“The query about the specific amount of federal aid going to the Climate Action Defense Fund is not directly addressed in the provided context.

However, the context does mention a significant amount of federal funding allocated for climate action initiatives. For instance, eight nonprofit institutions were selected to administer $20 billion in federal funds designated for combating climate change and reducing pollution.

The Environmental Defense Fund, which is a prominent environmental organization, is involved in climate action but is not specifically referred to as the "Climate Action Defense Fund" in the context. If you are referring to the Environmental Defense Fund, it is a well-known organization working on climate change issues, but the exact amount of federal aid it receives is not detailed in the provided information.”

Ok, so there are no direct tie-ups to the Environmental Defence Fund - but they do have commonality of aims,

“The Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) publishes annual financial reports that detail its spending and revenue. For the fiscal year ending September 30, 2023 (FY 2023), EDF's spending was directed 86% to program activities, 8% to fundraising, and 6% to finance and administration.

Revenue for FY 2023 totaled U.S. $255 million, with 71% of operating support and revenue coming from contributions and membership, including cash and pledges received for use in future years.

For a more comprehensive overview of EDF's finances, including year-over-year net asset balances, audited financial statements, and 990 reports, are available.”

“EDF also developed the U.S. Climate Vulnerability Index (CVI) in partnership with Texas A&M University. This tool ranks more than 70,000 U.S. census tracts based on their climate vulnerability, helping communities and policymakers direct resources to areas most in need.”

Is this all tied back to Stacy Abrams and her catching of the 2 billion bucks worth of “gold bars thrown off the Titanic” and her “pop-up” NGOs?

Lastly, from this link:

The High Costs of Climate Scams: Assessing the Green Giveaways in the Inflation Reduction Act - The Heartland Institute

“A new Policy Study by The Heartland Institute titled “The High Costs of Climate Scams: Assessing the Green Giveaways in the Inflation Reduction Act,” explains how the real point of the IRA is the creation of an enormous renewable energy slush fund, paid for by deficit spending.

The lion’s share of that spending comes in the form of tax credits to “green” energy sources such as wind and solar power, battery storage, and electric vehicle (EV) purchases. The IRA also directs substantial funding and subsidies for “environmental justice” initiatives and green lobbying groups, many of which are sketchy, newly formed entities.

After its enactment into law, Biden acknowledged the IRA had “nothing to do with inflation.” Rather, the green subsidies contained in the bill, which the Biden administration said would total $369 billion, amounted to what they described as “the most significant action…taken on clean energy and climate change in the nation’s history.”

Since then, however, the price tag on these tax credits has increased substantially, with a wide range of predictions for how much they will ultimately cost.

All credible estimates are significantly more than the Biden administration initially claimed, including one that puts the actual cost as high as $1.8 trillion.

The best way to eliminate the IRA’s enormous and wasteful subsidies would be a total and complete federal repeal of the IRA.”

The value of tax credits has increased many fold - as much as 6 times,

So, what are these tax credits - they affect everyone - resulting in zero taxes paid for the majority of Americans earning less than around $75,000 a year.

Here’s most of them:

The Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) is the largest federal program for developing affordable rental housing in the U.S., and it can be used to improve population health and increase access to health-promoting neighborhoods.”

Here’s a little more from Brave AI:

“The federal housing tax credit program is another means of directing private capital toward the creation of affordable rental housing. Owners and investors in qualified affordable multifamily residential developments can use the housing tax credits as a dollar-for-dollar reduction of federal income tax liability.”

All about qualifying!

Here’s health tax credits:

“US tax credits for health insurance, particularly the premium tax credit, are designed to help individuals and families afford health insurance purchased through the federal health insurance marketplace.

The credit can be used to lower the monthly premium for plans offered in the marketplace, including bronze, silver, gold, and platinum plans. The amount of the tax credit depends on your income and the cost of the health plans in your area.”

So that’s health and housing tax credits. You would think that all this could be simplified into lower tax rates! But there’s more!

The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) is designed to benefit low- to moderate-income workers and families, potentially increasing their refund or reducing their tax liability.

The Child Tax Credit is available to taxpayers who have dependent children, helping to offset the costs of raising children.

There are tax credits for education, such as the American Opportunity Tax Credit, which assists with qualified education expenses for the first four years of higher education.

Tax credits are also available for investments in renewable energy, like solar panels, and for purchasing electric vehicles.

The Retirement Savings Contribution Credit, also known as the Saver's Credit, is available to independent taxpayers who are 18 or older and contribute to retirement savings.

To name a few!

Who has “oversight” of these “tax credits”? How many have been issued?

There is another device used to “game th system”.

Government guarantees,

The Federal government does not issue the debt - it simply guarantees the repayment of th debt issued by companies.

How much are these guarantees worth? Who keeps a record of them? All those wind turbines and solar panels - all that constriction for th concrete bases and transmission lines- all that grid work. Someone has to pay - “entrepreneurs” aren’t going to bear th risk - local, State and Federal “authorities” guarantee that these costs are met - which means taxes must be pledged,

Taxes are used to guarantee the build-out, then taxpayers (consumers) pay again for the privilege - nice money if you can get it!

Looks exactly like the model used for the experimental C19 injections - - taxes are used to develop the injections, taxpayer funds are used to roll-0out and inject the toxic things. Private companies make profit - taxpayers gets stiffed,

Who monitors all the tax credits and guarantees at the top level? I am betting it’s no-one,

Please take a subscription to gain access to the thousands of hours of research that go into producing these SubStack articles - or make a donation of $3 bucks or more for a ko-fi here:

(8) Ko-fi.com - Your Ko-fi

Onwards!!!