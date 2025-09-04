The last 10 years UK political parties have used Net 0 policies to raise taxes and called it something else example being energy price rises. Everyone of 30 million UK household is paying an extra $1000 for gas and electric more than it did 10 years ago. This works out to be 30 billion from households in taxes and the same amount from business manufacturing industry for a total of 60 billion in taxes. There is something called carbon credit scheme where wonks calculate how much C02 is admitted in the UK, and then this amount is sold as a carbon credit to energy companies and hedge funds. Every year this is reduced by 10%, no body dies as a result of carbon admissions and remember hydro carbons + oxygen gives carbon dioxide and water, if you add sunlight you get a growing life via photosynthesis. No one dies as a result of carbon dioxide, it is the food of life.

60 billion in extra taxes per annum has reduced GDP growth by 2% per annum. No political leader is pointing this out that removing Net 0 will automatically boost GDP growth by 2%. They are incapable of quantifying the cost of the economy of the implementation of Net 0, hence the benefit if it is removed. Kemi Badenoch is pussy footing around saying she will allow north sea oil exploration. Nigel Farage wont even quantify the benefit to the economy of abandoning Net 0 policies. The current labour government thinks nothing of spending 10-20 billion pounds per year on wind and solar installations, all of which are worthless and a complete waste of money. Remember not a single wind or solar installation can exist without government subsidies.

The party that announcing the abolition of Net 0 will win the next election because it will increase GDP growth by 2% and increase household income by at least $1000 per year.

The latest scandal in the labour party is the device created by angal Rayner to evade stamp duty and to use money due to her disable son to buy a house in Brighton. Chancellor of the exchequer Rachel Reeves counts Rayner as a good friend and under scores the chicanery involved in their thinking. Take the national insurance tax increase, remember 40 million tax payers in the UK were impacted earning around $40,000 each just saw their employer national insurance go up. Which means the new additional national insurance tax across all UK workers is $5.25 billion.

Leave aside the 15% on landlords rental income and consider this, there are 40 million households in the UK, 10 million are in the south and home counties. Each house in the home counties is probably worth more than a million with an average age of 65-70 years old. The government want to change and inheritance tax at 25% which means there will be a die off rate paying back that inheritance tax which can be then used to fund welfare. In 20 years time pretty much everyone in these house counties will be dead and they will all have paid inheritance tax on their 1 million + net wealth.



Onwards!!!