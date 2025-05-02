With 22 of 23 councils reporting here are the results – Reform UK wins LOADS!!!
From here:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/election/2025/england/results#council-scoreboard
With one result to come, Reform UK has taken more than 650 of the Conservative local council seats and Liberals have taken around 160 local councillor seats from Labour.
The Labour party lost almost 2/3 of its councillors.
Please take a subscription to gain access to the thousands of hours of research that go into producing these SubStack articles - or make a donation of $3 bucks or more for a ko-fi here:
Onwards!!!