From here:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/election/2025/england/results#council-scoreboard

With one result to come, Reform UK has taken more than 650 of the Conservative local council seats and Liberals have taken around 160 local councillor seats from Labour.

The Labour party lost almost 2/3 of its councillors.

Please take a subscription to gain access to the thousands of hours of research that go into producing these SubStack articles - or make a donation of $3 bucks or more for a ko-fi here:

(8) Ko-fi.com - Your Ko-fi

Onwards!!!