xXpose-nws.com is covering an article about the state of play in the EU’s EV market. In short, it is in a mountain of trouble and requires more subsidies and may even sell out its manufacturing plants to China directly.

Europe’s car industry is collapsing due to the European Union’s “green” agenda; von der Leyen says she wants to reach the “net zero” targets faster – The Expose

It is a quite lengthy article, but American readers can be pleased that these insane EU policies of quotas and subsidies have been thrown out by Trump, as part of the scam that is “net zero”.

The president of the EU Commission has decided that, to reduce the pain in the automotive industry. “Net zero” policies need to be streamlined and accelerated.

“Europe’s car industry is collapsing, primarily because of the European Commission’s “green” agenda and arrogance in failing to admit it is making a “mistake” going down this path.

As if she is some sort of saviour, Ursula von der Leyen launched a “Competitiveness Compass” and promised to trim down many of the Commission’s environmental, social and governance-inspired regulations However, it is merely more propaganda.

Regarding the net zero targets, “We stay the course. The goals are cast in stone,” von der Leyen said. “The goals stay, the objective stays, but we want to reach it better and faster. And for that, we have to reduce complexity.”

Goals are cast in stone!!! In other words, “Resistance is futile, you will be assimilated”.

What a dick - or jane, or whatever.

“On 23 January, Automotive Manufacturing Solutions (“AMS”) published an article highlighting that European automotive suppliers and producers are confronting an existential crisis. “Mass layoffs and plummeting electric vehicle investments threaten European manufacturing,” AMS said.”

Here’s von der “brain fog” Leyen’s wheel of misfortune:

It must be true because it’s a nice slide (/sarc on).

Read the Expose-news/com article and the article it covers.

For those that want some more context, here’s some fun facts.

Per Brave AI:

“In the UK, which is part of the EU for these purposes, the government has confirmed a Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) mandate for 2024.

This requires that 22% of all new cars and 10% of all new vans sold must be zero-emission vehicles. These quotas will increase gradually, reaching 80% for cars by 2030 and 100% by 2035.”

“According to the latest data, the automotive sector in the European Union provides direct and indirect jobs to more than 13 million Europeans. This figure represents about 7% of total EU employment.

Additionally, the industry directly employs around 2.4 million people involved in the manufacturing of vehicles such as cars, vans, buses, and trucks.”

“According to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA), 13.1 million motor vehicles are manufactured in the European Union per year. This figure includes various types of vehicles such as cars, vans, trucks, and buses.”

“As of 2023, there are approximately 249 million cars on EU roads, representing a 1.4% increase from the previous year. Additionally, there are roughly 30.1 million vans and 6 million trucks on EU roads. The total number of buses on EU roads is about 680,000.”

Around 285 million “used” vehicles: - as this madness continues, watch for increased road taxes and emissions charges on ICE vehicles.

“The average age of passenger cars on the roads in the European Union is 12.3 years as of 2022. Additionally, the average age of trucks in the EU is 14.2 years, while vans and buses are both approximately 12.5 years old. These figures indicate an increase in the average lifespan of vehicles over time.”

“As of the latest data, there are approximately 2.4 million electric vehicles (EVs) on the roads in the European Union (EU).”

Less than 1% of vehicles are EV’s.

Here’s what EU vehicle sales look like:

“In 2024, new passenger vehicle registrations in Europe (including the EU, UK, and EFTA countries) increased by 0.9% to approximately 13 million car sales. Here’s a breakdown of the sales:

European Union (EU) : New passenger vehicle registrations increased by 0.8% to 10,632,381 cars.

United Kingdom : New car registrations increased by 2.6% to nearly 2 million cars.

European Free Trade Association (EFTA): New car registrations were 4.6% lower at 378,455, with sales in all three member countries (Iceland, Norway, and Switzerland) lower.

In 2023, new passenger vehicle registrations in Europe increased by 14% to 12,847,481 cars. This growth followed three consecutive years of weaker sales, but the total European new car market was still nearly 3 million vehicles smaller than in 2019.”

Bit of a bounce, but, unsurprisingly, buyers are unsure about “wtf” to buy. With sales at 12.8 million compared to 15.8 million pre-scamdemic!!

The demand for good mechanics/repairers of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles is likely to remain high, despite the aging ICE fleet.

Here’s an indication of global EV sales in 2023:

“ China : Recorded 8.1 million electric car sales, leading the global market.

United States : Followed with approximately 1.4 million electric car sales.

Germany : Reported notable sales of 700,000 electric cars.

France : Noted 470,000 electric car sales.

United Kingdom: Recorded 450,000 electric car sales.

France, Germany and the UK - all regulated by the same EU regulator - saw 1.6 million EV sales. Here’s a quick reminder of the numbers for overall EU vehicle sales:

“In 2023, new passenger vehicle registrations in the European Union increased by 13.9% to 10,547,716 units compared to 2022. This growth marked the first increase in sales in the EU since 2019, although total sales were still below pre-pandemic levels.”

“In 2023, the UK registered a total of 1,903,054 passenger cars, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). This represents a 17.9% increase from the previous year. The growth was largely driven by fleet sales, which increased by 38.7% to 1,041,350 units, while private car sales decreased by 0.1% to 817,673 units.”

It looks like EV quotas were met by offloading a bunch to rental car companies - as happened in the US with disastrous results!

What Rental Companies' EV Selloff Says About the Road Ahead for Electrification

“Resistance is futile” - compliance is enforced by fines for not meeting completely arbitrary and unrealistic quotas and regulations.

“Automakers in the EU face significant fines for not meeting EV sales quotas. If they fail to comply with the regulations, fines of up to €15 billion could be imposed. Specifically, under the new EU rules, at least 20 percent of vehicles sold must be electric to avoid penalties. This target is challenging, given that EVs made up only about 13 percent of total sales in Europe during 2024.

China leads the world in manufacturing EV’s - way too “competitive” so their sales must be restricted:

“The European Union (EU) has imposed tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) to address concerns over unfair subsidies and protect the European car industry. The tariffs were approved and published in the EU's Official Journal on October 30, 2024, and took effect on November 1, 2024. The tariffs range from 7.8% for Tesla to 35.3% for China's SAIC, on top of the standard 10% car import duty, bringing the total tariffs to as high as 45.3% for some Chinese EVs.”

The fact that the EU car industry would not need protecting with tariffs - that EU residents have to pay - is completely lost on bureaucrats with brain fog, zero business acumen or any track record of success in any “real world” environment - sane thoughts do not enter their tiny Cult minds.

Good luck when the power blackouts occur. Just make sure your energy back-up in hospitals is powered by diesel !!

Onwards!!!