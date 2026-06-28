From here (h/t ZeroHedge)

UK Parents Face FIVE-YEAR Jail Terms For Questioning Their Child’s Gender ‘Transition’ - modernity

There is a deep rooted malicious psychosis running through the UK’s Labour Party.

It is epitomised by its manic focus on butchering the genitals of kids for no medical benefit and is rotted in the ‘trans Component of the LBGTQ+ minority doctrine.

Not content with approving a baseless clinical trial on ‘puberty blockers for children as young as 11

Minimum age of 11 set for UK puberty blocker trial - BBC News

The clinical trial was approved despite the evidence from a previous study being denied public access:

From Brave AI:

Tavistock Puberty Blocker Study

A related clinical trial, the Tavistock puberty blocker study, was published in 2020 after nine years. It found that 98% of the 44 participants (aged 12–15) who received puberty blockers went on to take cross-sex hormones. The study had no control group and did not measure long-term outcomes on fertility or psychological function beyond the initial treatment phase.

The Tavistock puberty blocker study, the results of which were published in late 2020, involved 44 children aged between 12 and 15. These participants were enrolled over a three-year period starting in 2011 as part of the Gender Identity Development Service (GIDS) research. The study tracked their outcomes after receiving puberty-blocking drugs, with 43 of the 44 participants subsequently going on to receive cross-sex hormones.

The Tavistock’s experiment with puberty blockers, part 5: the belated results

“…the suppression of puberty with GnRHa might be the only treatment provided by the NHS for which the costs clearly exceed the benefits.

The sole justification for GnRHa is to prepare a child for lifelong medicalization with cross-sex hormones and surgeries, with irreversible consequences for sexuality and fertility.

After all, the paper that introduced puberty suppression was entitled ‘The Feasibility of Endocrine Interventions in Juvenile Transsexuals’ (Gooren & Delemarre-van de Waal, 1996).

The question is whether the GIDS has the moral authority and scientific expertise to designate children as young as 10 as juvenile transsexuals.

As the judges ruled in the case of Keira Bell and Mrs A, ‘Apart perhaps from life-saving treatment, there will be no more profound medical decisions for children than whether to start on this treatment pathway’ (para 149).”

Extending this immoral, unethical, unscientific logic, the whack jobs in the alabour government have determined that a Parent discussing the brutal, irreversible life-changing treatment with their own children is a criminal offence punishable with up to 5 years in prison and an unlimited fine.

From the Modernity article:

“While schools have been given the green light to socially transition four-year-olds and exam boards slip pro-trans propaganda into Spanish GCSE materials, the government has published a draft bill that threatens parents, teachers and doctors with up to five years in prison for so-called conversion practices.”

The left wing UK State broadcaster has also been pushing the ideology for years.

“Recent approval of an NHS puberty blocker trial for children under 16 has only heightened fears that the bill arrives amid a broader push to lock in affirmation-only approaches.”

“Official guidance for schools makes clear that primary-age children, including those as young as four, can socially transition at school by changing pronouns and names.”

“Helen Joyce of Sex Matters described schools as having “indoctrinated children” for a decade under pressure from groups like Stonewall and Mermaids. She said the government “has started a de-radicalisation programme but we actually need to de-radicalise a whole generation of teachers” and that “only total clarity will stop it.”

“Maya Forstater, chief executive of Sex Matters, called the notion that a child can start school as a girl and graduate as a boy “a dangerous fairytale.” This guidance persists even after the Cass Review found the evidence for puberty blockers and medical pathways “remarkably weak” and led to restrictions on routine use for under-18s.

“Students are taught phrases expressing that they “follow/admire” someone who “fights/fought” for transgender causes, turning vocabulary exercises into vehicles for ideological approval.”

The perverted and malicious psychosis is deeply embedded in the teaching profession in the UK.

“As we have previously highlighted, more than 650 families represented by the Bayswater Support Group have complained to Ofcom about the BBC’s systematic promotion of transgender ideology in children’s output over nearly a decade.”

“Shows aimed at pre-schoolers and primary ages have featured non-binary characters, storylines presenting young children as transgender based on stereotypical play, and uncritical portrayals of medical transition.”

“A Bayswater Support Group spokesman said: “For the past decade, the constant stream of propaganda about gender and trans activism the BBC has transmitted has played a significant role in creating a dangerous culture for children.

Specifically, non-conforming children who have been led to believe simplistic identity labels and extreme medical interventions can resolve complex feelings of adolescent and neurodevelopmental distress.

The end result of this is a generation of teens and young adults who have come to severe harm, frequently self-diagnosed and self-medicated, estranged from families.”

The LBGTQ+ dogma is also deeply entrenched in the BBC and needs to be completely excised.

Here is the face of the sadistic beast sponsoring the UK Bill.

Olivia Bailey - Wikipedia

Please take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested.

People like this infest the political infrastructure of the UK and exist solely to pervert and destroy British culture.

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here:

https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan